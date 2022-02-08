The Legislature is moving closer toward rejecting a rule crafted by state tax officials to more properly value oil and natural gas wells that has proven unpopular with both the industry and county governments.
The House Finance Committee on Monday approved House Bill 4162, which would nullify the rule adopted by the State Tax Department as an emergency measure in July in response to a law passed in the 2021 legislative session.
The law, House Bill 2581, directed the Tax Department to propose an emergency rule by July 1 on valuation of properties producing oil, natural gas or natural gas liquids while providing for a tax on net profit by defining net proceeds for oil and natural gas as actual gross receipts based on sales volume minus royalties and operating costs for expenses including lease-operating, lifting, compression, processing and transportation.
But oil and gas industry representatives and some state legislators have criticized the Tax Department’s authority under the rule to determine whether a return is incomplete or unreasonable as excessive. County officials have feared the rule will result in a loss of property tax revenue for local governments, and lamented the lack of projections of how the emergency rule will impact counties’ tax revenue streams.
If the Legislature goes through with invalidating the rule, the Tax Department will have to create another new one.
State Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby defended the rule.
“We think the rule is an appropriate implementation of House Bill 2581,” Irby said. “We would not urge rejection of that, but that’s a policy decision for you all.”
The Legislature tasked the Tax Department with creating an emergency rule last year partly in response to a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that the Tax Department improperly imposed a cap on gas well operating expense deductions.
Irby told the committee his department believed that nullifying the emergency rule in the 2022 legislative session would not invalidate the methodology used since the rule went into effect last summer, admitting that the department wasn’t “entirely confident.”
“I think this is one of the most complicated issues I’ve been presented with,” Finance Committee Minority Vice Chair Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said.
Delegate Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel, asked Irby why there was still no analysis of the fiscal impact for counties.
“There are a lot of different factors associated with this that makes it really hard to calculate what the particular bill itself did,” Irby said. “The primary issue is the price of gas is very, very elastic.”
Irby estimated HB 2581 was responsible for three quarters of a $45 million decrease in tax revenue for tax year 2022.
“But that’s just a guess,” Irby said. “We don’t really have a finalized number on that yet.”
County school boards and commissions would have absorbed most of a projected revenue loss of $9.1 million stemming from additional expenses allowed by a previous version of House Bill 2581, according to the Tax Department.
But that estimate was rescinded after the bill was reworked into its final version.
The Tax Department’s emergency rule broadened the definition of actual expenses, eliminating a yield capitalization model using a three-year weighted average of gross receipts and production amounts based on them and lowering the capitalization rate.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
The capitalization rate used in the previous rule was about 15%, but the initial rate under the new rule has been around 12%. Since lower capitalization rates result in higher taxes, industry representatives have raised concern that the new rule will elevate costs to inaccurate tax levels and make the state less competitive in the regional market.
Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said after the Finance Committee’s vote Monday that the rule has been a disappointment.
“I think it lacks surety for anybody concerned,” Burd said.
In a statement, the State Tax Department said it would “continue to work with all stakeholders, including both the counties and the industry, to come up with a methodology that properly implements the changes made by the Legislature in 2021 regarding the valuation of oil and gas interests.”
The Finance Committee referred the bill to the House Government Organization Committee.
The move comes a month after the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee opted not to approve the emergency rule.