The West Virginia House and Energy Manufacturing Committee made changes Tuesday afternoon to a bill it approved last week that would limit use restrictions in forest carbon offset agreements.
But House Bill 4483 would still set a maximum time length for such agreements, under which businesses and individuals invest in environmental projects to balance out their carbon emissions that pollute the atmosphere and warm the world, resulting in increasingly destructive extreme weather patterns.
The committee voted to increase the maximum number of years allowed under the bill for carbon offset agreements, including easements and leases, from 30 to 40 years. There currently is no limit.
Committee counsel Robert Akers said the change was proposed to provide greater flexibility for landowners and companies.
HB 4483 would apply only to agreements executed after the bill becomes effective.
But revising the maximum length from 30 to 40 years would still prohibit future landowner participation in a California state cap-and-trade program, which requires carbon reduction maintenance for a 100-year span.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, persisted in objecting to the bill Tuesday, noting the restriction risked cutting off an income stream for timber companies and timber owners.
HB 4483’s movement follows a December interim legislative session presentation by Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, that raised concerns among lawmakers about the California cap-and-trade program’s impact on West Virginia forestlands.
Shirley told legislators that active forest carbon offset projects under the state’s carbon offset program cover at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the southern and central parts of the Mountain State.
There are two state-implemented carbon cap-and-trade programs nationwide, per the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions — the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cooperative effort between 11 northeastern states, and an economy-wide system in California.
Other markets are voluntary, in which companies choose to use carbon credits to offset the carbon they pollute. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Landowners offer their land to profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date.
HB 4483 would require state registration for carbon offset agreements.
The committee on Tuesday also changed the bill to require the entity seeking to sequester carbon to apply to the State Tax Department for an initial business registration certificate within 60 days of entering into an agreement or within 60 days of the bill’s passage, whichever is later.
The bill previously required all persons who are a party to a carbon offset agreement to register, and Akers said the change was designed to relieve landowners of registration requirements.
Some state lawmakers expressed concern at the December interim legislative session meeting about the California program’s 100-year carbon reduction maintenance requirement presenting an encumbrance for future landowners.
Shirley noted private deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
HB 4483 was already amended to exclude an annual 1% excise tax on gross payments under carbon offset agreements in the original version of the bill.
The bill also originally prohibited land under the state Division of Forestry’s Managed Timberland Program providing tax incentives for forest landowners who practice sustainable forestry, but the committee removed that exclusion from the legislation.
The changes to the bill were not included on the committee’s agenda, which was not posted online until Tuesday morning.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee originally referred the bill to the House Finance Committee after approving it Thursday but recommended that it be reported to the full House without going through the Finance Committee after amending the bill Tuesday. The Finance Committee had not taken up the bill.
With its 12.2 million acres of forestland, much of West Virginia could be used as offsets. West Virginia is the third-most heavily forested state in the nation.
The Family Forest Carbon Program, a program launched roughly three months ago, pays family and individual small forest owners to implement practices that increase the amount of carbon sequestered and stored on the land. The program has already enrolled 22 landowners owning a combined 4,700 acres.
Nearly 500 landowners have asked if their land was eligible for the program, according to American Forestry Foundation spokeswoman Elizabeth Greener. Contracts are 20 years for the program’s main practice.
The program and others like it enable the carbon sequestered by enrolled landowners to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits to be verified by a third party. The program provides expert consultation from foresters to landowners and a forest management plan customized for the landowner’s property.
Starting in 2023, HB 4483 would require the state Division of Forestry to report the number of carbon offset agreements in effect, the number of acres of real estate in use and the amount of money paid to West Virginia landowners under the agreements the previous year.