Bill's lead sponsor

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, is the lead sponsor of a bill that would create a state coalfields energy research and economic development authority.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A bill that would create a public corporation designed to promote opportunities for “energy development, energy storage and manufacturing” in West Virginia’s coalfields made progress toward becoming state law Thursday.

The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced the bill that would create the West Virginia Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority to the Government Organization Committee.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

