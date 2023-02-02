Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A West Virginia panel of legislators approved a bill Thursday that would exempt rare earth elements and critical minerals from severance tax for 12 years.

Forwarded to the House Finance Committee by the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee, House Bill 3012 would exempt the materials essential to technology products and national security from severance tax starting July 1.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. Reach him at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com.

