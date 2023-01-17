Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A House of Delegates legislative committee has given its blessing to a bill that would make tax income streams for county and local governments less certain.

House Bill 2169 would change the state Tax Department’s methodology for evaluating coal properties.

Recommended for you