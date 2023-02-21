A bill that would lengthen terms for appointees to the state commission that regulates open seasons and limits for wildlife that can be legally taken in West Virginia was stopped in a House of Delegates legislative committee Tuesday.
The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted against approving Senate Bill 202 in a 12-11 vote, nearly a month after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill. The bill’s next stop was slated to be the House Government Organization Committee.
SB 202 would return the length of all terms for appointees to the Natural Resources Commission to seven years. The Legislature set terms of four years for three appointees, three years for two appointees and two years for two appointees with SB 514 in 2021.
The Natural Resources Commission is a body of advisors to the director of the Division of Natural Resources on fish and game protection and other conservation issues.
Members of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee who spoke out against SB 202 during the panel’s meeting Tuesday morning said the bill would make an unneeded change.
“To me, it’s not broke, so why fix it?” said Assistant Majority Whip George Street, R-Preston.
Street and other opponents of SB 202 said the state should give itself more time to evaluate the appointment term changes enacted in 2021.
DNR Director Brett McMillion told the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee his agency was neutral on SB 202.
McMillion cited the voluntary nature of the position as adding to what he called a “demanding” role of Natural Resources Commission member.
“It takes a little while to truly understand the state bureaucracy and the ways we operate, so I think that's the intent is just to give those folks a little bit longer [to serve],” McMillion said of SB 202.
McMillion said “there certainly were not folks lined up at the door” to take a commission seat upon a commission resignation that took place after he became chief last year, undercutting an argument Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, made against SB 202 in the Senate the board was “highly sought after.”
“You said you’d have issues finding somebody. If you made it a seven-year commitment, it’s going to be even more difficult,” Delegate Mike Hornby, R-Berkeley, said to McMillion.
“That’s a valid point,” McMillion replied.
Appointees are named to the Natural Resources Commission by the governor with Senate approval.
The original version of SB 202 would have increased the appointment term of the DNR director from four to seven years, but that provision was removed from the committee substitute version of the bill that advanced to the full Senate out of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
Under SB 202, members already holding appointments would keep serving as commissioners until their terms end, “unless sooner removed.”
