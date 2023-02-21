Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A bill that would lengthen terms for appointees to the state commission that regulates open seasons and limits for wildlife that can be legally taken in West Virginia was stopped in a House of Delegates legislative committee Tuesday.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted against approving Senate Bill 202 in a 12-11 vote, nearly a month after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill. The bill’s next stop was slated to be the House Government Organization Committee.

