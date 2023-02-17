The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee will host a public hearing on proposed legislation that would set a cap on how much any plaintiffs can recover as compensation for noneconomic losses under state statute if they believe an employer knowingly allowed a work environment presenting a “strong probability” of death or serious injury.
The legislation, House Bill 3270, also would remove occupational lung disease as a compensable injury under the same statute.
The Judiciary Committee will host the public hearing at 9 a.m. Monday in the House Chamber, the House of Delegates announced Thursday.
Under current state law, workers or their families can sue for damages additional to what is awarded through workers’ compensation if they believe an employer knowingly allowed a work environment presenting a “strong probability” of death or serious injury.
Such lawsuits are known as "deliberate intent" lawsuits due to statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
Effective July 1, HB 3270 would set a $250,000 cap on how much a plaintiff could recover as compensation for noneconomic losses for each occurrence under the deliberate intent statute, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case.
That limit would increase to account for inflation annually, tied to the Consumer Price Index.
HB 3270 additionally would allow a defendant found liable to a plaintiff for damages for medical care, rehabilitation services, lost earnings or other economic losses to present evidence of payments the plaintiff has received for the same injury from collateral sources. The defendant could present the evidence to a court after a verdict but before entry of judgment.
A collateral source is someone other than the defendant who pays a victim’s damages.
Under HB 3270, the defendant could present evidence of future payments from collateral sources if the court determines there’s a preexisting contractual or statutory obligation from the collateral source to pay the benefits. The court would then subtract the total premiums the plaintiff was found to have paid in economic losses from the total collateral source benefits the plaintiff received to arrive at a net amount of collateral source payments.
If HB 3270 becomes law, a court may not reduce a verdict for any economic loss to reflect amounts paid to or on behalf of a plaintiff which the collateral source has a right to recover from the plaintiff or amounts exceeding benefits paid or to be paid on behalf of the plaintiff by a collateral source for economic loss.
An attempt to remove the ability of West Virginia workers and their families to file deliberate intent claims, HB 4394, failed in last year’s regular session.
The bill’s backers, including former state Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins, who argued for it just days after he resigned from the bench, said companies would benefit from not having to carry workers’ compensation insurance coverage for deliberate-intent lawsuits. The bill would promote business development, they said.
The measure died in the House Judiciary Committee after the Banking and Insurance Committee approved it.
Miner and other worker advocates said HB 4394 would have weakened protections for vulnerable employees by closing off a legal route toward holding industry accountable for safety failures and recovering costs insurance cannot recoup.
Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant, HB 4394’s lead sponsor, also is lead sponsor of HB 3270.
