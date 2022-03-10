The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday delayed a vote on a bill that would set up a mining mutual insurance company with $50 million in taxpayer money to provide alternative bonding for coal mine operators.
The House postponed action one day on Senate Bill 1, three days after a public hearing on the bill drew opposition from nearly all speakers.
SB 1’s lead sponsor, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, has argued the bill would be a pivotal step toward protecting the state’s Special Reclamation Fund from further financial strain as the coal industry declines.
But the bill’s critics say it would unfairly burden taxpayers while failing to address long-term issues behind potential state reclamation liabilities that eventually could cost the state billions of dollars.
Opponents of the bill have also objected to an exemption in the bill from Freedom of Information Act requests for the company, which would be initially governed by a five-member board of directors consisting of political appointees.
The $50 million deposit would be considered a noninterest loan. The state would be paid back in reduced reclamation liabilities rather than money.
A pending amendment proposal from Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, would change that, requiring instead that company funds used by mine operators be paid back to the state.
The mining mutual insurance company under the current version of the bill would be a private, nonstock entity funded by $50 million from what the bill states would be funds specified by the Department of Environmental Protection.
But DEP officials have said throughout the bill’s movement toward passage that the agency does not have the funding the legislation calls for to launch the insurance company.
The budget bill passed by the Senate March 4, SB 250, includes a $50 million transfer from surplus monies in the state’s general revenue fund to a fund for the mining mutual insurance company.
An amendment to the budget bill approved by the House on Tuesday removed that transfer.
A report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
SB 1 does not implement any of the report’s recommendations for shoring up the state’s mine cleanup funding.
The report noted past annual reports from the state Special Reclamation Fund Advisory Council suggesting the Legislature form a panel to examine elements of state code resulting in “uncontrolled” mine reclamation liabilities.
The audit report found lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting West Virginia’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
The state’s current per-acre coal mining reclamation bond limits may not be enough to guarantee the solvency of the state’s mining reclamation program, the report said.
Rising reclamation costs have devalued permit bonds since the current bonding limits were established by state code in 2001, the report observes, while the cost of reclamation has increased significantly.
Bonds are set between $1,000 and $5,000 per acre.
A study released by the environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices last year estimated between 31% and 49% of West Virginia’s total reclamation liability is covered by bonds, projecting the state’s total liability could soar as high as $3.56 billion.
But the study defers to the June audit report, which offered the even more daunting estimate that bonds cover only 10% of reclamation costs in West Virginia.
The board initially governing the company would consist of a governor-appointed chairperson with at least five years of experience as a CEO and mutual insurance company board member; a DEP secretary-appointed chairperson with at least five years of experience in coal mine reclamation and “extensive” environmental management experience; a state insurance commissioner-appointed member with five years of experience as a mutual insurance company director; and two members appointed by the House speaker and Senate president with coal mine operations, reclamation and land management experience.
The board could enter into a contract with a licensed insurer, licensed health service plan, insurance service organization, third-party administrator, insurance brokerage firm or other company to transfer management of the company.
The bill’s proponents say it would be similar to medical malpractice and workers’ compensation mutual insurance companies the state established in the 2000s.
The June audit report also questioned the DEP’s acceptance of reclamation awards that can reduce the amount of bonding required to obtain mining permits.
The awards are not monetary, but are factored into bond amount calculations and are given by public and private organizations to coal operators that employ exemplary reclamation techniques.
The audit said the West Virginia Coal Association, Interstate Mining Compact Commission, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, West Virginia Society of American Foresters and Appalachian Region Reforestation Initiative have granted reclamation awards.
But since the DEP doesn’t keep a complete record of bond reductions stemming from reclamation awards, the total amount of reductions resulting from the program is unknown, the report said.
Reclamation awards might be used indefinitely, and one award may be applied across all sites owned by the company that received it.
The audit’s review of individual permits identified 52 companies with at least $14.4 million in active bond reductions among 233 permits with a total of 533 reclamation bonds, yielding an estimate that reclamation bonds could potentially be reduced by $85.7 million via reclamation awards — 71% more than the $50 million that SB 1 would direct toward the mining mutual insurance company.
The West Virginia Coal Association has thrown its support behind the bill. The West Virginia Citizen Action Group, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Environmental Council, and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy have opposed it.