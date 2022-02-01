The West Virginia House Energy & Manufacturing Committee moved forward a bill geared toward easing advanced recycling Tuesday.
The bill the committee signed off on Tuesday, House Bill 4084, would clarify that the state does not consider advanced recycling to be solid waste management or disposal, instead viewing the process as consisting of products to be used, processed and sold.
Advanced recycling is a manufacturing process that creates new plastics and chemicals out of recycled plastics, which proponents say will reduce plastic waste.
“The same products they’re taken from, they can make,” West Virginia Manufacturers Association attorney David Yaussy told the committee. “For example, a yogurt cup, a plastic wrap, anything of that nature they can turn back out if they break it down first.”
Opponents say advanced recycling only gives grounds for more environmentally harmful plastics production.
Yaussy told the committee that not considering advanced recycling to be a solid waste management or disposal process would exempt facilities from a more stringent background check and solid waste management board oversight.
“And so the spirit of this bill is that that’s not necessarily appropriate for a facility like this, it’s more of a manufacturing operation?” Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, asked Yaussy.
“I wish I had said it that well, yes,” Yaussy replied.
The American Chemistry Council, an industry group consisting of some of the country’s largest plastics makers, has lobbied for the regulation of advanced recycling as a manufacturing process as opposed to solid waste disposal or incineration.
Advanced recycling facilities would still be required to obtain air and water permits under the bill, according to committee counsel Robert Akers.
Akers said the purpose of the bill is to grow an industry out of advanced recycling processes in which factories would collect materials, though he added that he wasn’t aware of any parties “standing around waiting to jump into this.”
“They’d have to keep track of solid waste, pay the fees for solid waste, manage the solid waste,” Akers said of current law. “What we’re doing [with HB 4084] is taking a piece of the stream coming out the end of the factory and converting it, making it into a product so that it can be reprocessed into goods and services without ever actually becoming solid waste under the statute.”
Yaussy said manufacturers taking advantage of the bill would take plastics from “all sources,” including households and businesses, generally purchasing them depending on market conditions.
The bill had been advanced to the Energy and Manufacturing Committee by the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee. The former committee referred it to the full House of Delegates for consideration.