Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Interested in Pleasants

A West Virginia panel of lawmakers approved a resolution to encourage Mon Power to buy the Pleasants Power Station (pictured) slated to close later this year.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

A West Virginia energy panel of lawmakers has signed off on a resolution encouraging Mon Power to buy the Pleasants Power Station slated to shutter this spring.

The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Thursday advanced House Resolution 12, which encourages the FirstEnergy subsidiary to purchase the four-plus-decade-old coal-fired plant in Willow Island.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you