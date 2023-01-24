Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nuclear visit

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission senior health physicist Duncan White explained how West Virginia could take over nuclear regulatory authority over some radioactive materials from the commission at an interim legislative session meeting in September.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A panel of state lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday that would make West Virginia responsible for licensing, inspection and enforcement of medical, academic and industrial uses of certain radioactive materials.

That responsibility would make West Virginia an “agreement state” with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

