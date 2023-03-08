Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Moratorium out

Pictured on the West Virginia Senate floor Friday is Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who pushed a bill passed by the Senate that would set a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements. A House committee removed the moratorium from the bill Tuesday.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

A panel of lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates has removed a proposed moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements from a bill that had advanced quickly to Senate passage.

The version of Senate Bill 739 approved by the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Tuesday adds registration requirements to the bill, which now goes before the full House for approval.

