Compromise communicated

Charleston-based personal injury lawyer J.R. Carter speaks at a public hearing on a bill that would cap noneconomic losses recoverable under West Virginia's 'deliberate intent' law during a public hearing on the bill Friday. Carter said Friday labor and industry stakeholders found a revised version of the bill an acceptable compromise.

 West Virginia Legislature video screenshot

Enough members of a West Virginia legislative committee held their noses to advance a watered down version of a bill that would set a cap on how much employees can recover as compensation for noneconomic losses from workplace injuries when their employer endangers them with 'deliberate intent.’

The House Judiciary Committee forwarded a version of House Bill 3270 to the full House of Delegates Friday that prompted worker advocates to back off on their opposition to the bill. The bill’s critics called it a giveaway to undeserving employers that would literally add insult to injury for workers trying to meet a high legal standard of proving ‘deliberate intent’ under state law.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

