Charleston-based personal injury lawyer J.R. Carter speaks at a public hearing on a bill that would cap noneconomic losses recoverable under West Virginia's 'deliberate intent' law during a public hearing on the bill Friday. Carter said Friday labor and industry stakeholders found a revised version of the bill an acceptable compromise.
Enough members of a West Virginia legislative committee held their noses to advance a watered down version of a bill that would set a cap on how much employees can recover as compensation for noneconomic losses from workplace injuries when their employer endangers them with 'deliberate intent.’
The House Judiciary Committee forwarded a version of House Bill 3270 to the full House of Delegates Friday that prompted worker advocates to back off on their opposition to the bill. The bill’s critics called it a giveaway to undeserving employers that would literally add insult to injury for workers trying to meet a high legal standard of proving ‘deliberate intent’ under state law.
Charleston personal injury lawyer J.R. Carter had been a leading voice against HB 3270 but told the committee that labor and industry stakeholders with opposing views on the bill believed the committee substitute version advanced Friday was an acceptable compromise.
“While not perfect, the version of the bill passed by the committee today is much better than the original language,” United Mine Workers of America spokeswoman Erin Bates said in an email Friday, three days after UMWA International President Cecil Roberts said the union intended to fight the original version of HB 3270 “with everything we have.”
Timber industry representatives lined up to support HB 3270 in a public hearing on the bill the Judiciary Committee hosted Monday. Representatives of Grant County-based Allegheny Wood Products, Tucker County-based Robinson Logging Company and the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, cited industry difficulties affording insurance premiums.
West Virginia Forestry Association Executive Director Eric Carlson said in an email Friday the new version of HB 3270 is “a step towards our goal” of lowering financial risk through lower insurance premiums and increasing insurer option availability, asserting that many of the original bill’s provisions would have accomplished that.
Under current state law, workers or their families can sue for damages additional to what is awarded through workers’ compensation if they believe an employer knowingly allowed a work environment presenting a “strong probability” of death or serious injury.
Such lawsuits are known as “deliberate intent” lawsuits due to statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
The original version of HB 3270 would have set a $250,000 cap on how much a plaintiff could recover as compensation for noneconomic losses for each occurrence under the deliberate intent statute, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case.
Effective July 1, the version approved by the Judiciary Committee would set a $500,000 cap for each person, rather than each occurrence, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case — or a double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher.
The cap would increase to account for inflation, as it would have under the original version.
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Thomas indicated in a phone interview Friday his organization supports a cap on noneconomic damages recoverable under the law but isn’t backing a specific cap level.
“We have been told by some employers that the West Virginia statute impedes their ability to do the amount of business that they would like in West Virginia either because of the cost of insurance, or the threat of the lawsuit,” Thomas said.
The original version of HB 3270 would have removed occupational lung disease as a compensable injury under the “deliberate intent” statute.
The version of HB 3270 approved by the Judiciary Committee would keep occupational lung disease as a compensable injury but add that an employee seeking recovery under that section of code must prove their employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
Under HB 3270 as initially introduced, a defendant found liable to a plaintiff for damages for medical care, rehabilitation services, lost earnings or other economic losses could present evidence of payments the plaintiff received for the same injury from collateral sources.
A collateral source is someone other than the defendant who pays a victim’s damages.
A court would then subtract the net amount of collateral source payments received or to be received by the plaintiff in economic losses from total damages awarded the plaintiff for those economic losses to reach an adjusted verdict.
The collateral source provisions were stricken from HB 3270 as approved Friday.
HB 3270’s progress follows the 2022 regular legislative session’s HB 4394, which would have removed the ability of West Virginia workers and their families to file deliberate intent claims entirely.
Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant, HB 4394’s lead sponsor last year, also is lead sponsor of HB 3270.
The threshold for a plaintiff to prove an employer deliberately intended to endanger their lives is challenging to meet.
A plaintiff must, in part, prove an unsafe working condition presented a high degree of risk and a strong probability of serious injury or death, an employer had “actual knowledge” of that probability, the unsafe working condition violated a state or federal safety statute and the employer intentionally exposed the employee to that condition.
“[T]hese are the worst of the worst injuries caused by the worst of the worst conduct,” Carter told the committee.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, spoke passionately against HB 3270 at Friday’s committee meeting. Steele said that a former fellow Marine Corps member was a logger killed on the job through “wanton reckless conduct” and that current law didn’t allow his family to recover damages.
“I’ll never vote for this bill,” Steele said. “I will always honor his memory. I will not hold my nose.”
