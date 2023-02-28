The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that caps the amount of noneconomic damages workers and their families can recover if their employer deliberately endangers them.
In an unusually narrow vote, given its Republican supermajority, the House voted 52-45 Tuesday to advance House Bill 3270 to the Senate, signing off on a $500,000 cap on noneconomic damages under the state’s “deliberate intent” law.
Miner advocates have touted the law as a critical tool to compensate for damages sustained on the job.
The House vote came a day after it held a moment of silence for a coal miner who died Sunday while working near a Mingo County mine.
Federal mine regulators have released three reports this month finding mine operator and contractor safety failures caused three fatal mining accidents last year.
“I think I was voted in not to come up here and put a cap on someone’s life,” Delegate David Adkins, R-Lincoln, said on the House floor prior to the vote.
The vote split House Republicans.
Assistant Majority Whip Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, and Delegate Jordan Bridges, R-Logan, both coal miners, voted against HB 3270.
“I’ve got really good friends in this body who’ve put it all on the line going underneath the ground mining that coal,” Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said. “We know who they are in this body. Look them in the eye and tell them, ‘You’re only worth $500,000.’ No, better yet, go look at their family.”
But Republican leadership united in backing the bill, which proponents characterized as a compromise after an original version would have set a $250,000 cap and removed occupational lung disease as a compensable injury under the deliberate intent law.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; Majority Leader Eric Householder, R-Berkeley; Majority Whip Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer; Speaker Pro Tempore Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson; and Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, voted for HB 3270.
So did House Judiciary Committee chairman and 2024 gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha. Capito’s committee advanced HB 3270 to the full House on Friday.
Another member of that committee, Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, criticized delegates supporting HB 3270’s cap on damages while purporting to be defenders of coal.
“I’ve heard Republicans say, ‘There’s a war on coal. There’s a war on coal,’” Fluharty said in his House floor speech. “I couldn’t see a campaign flyer go out without [it] saying that, and today, Republicans are saying, miner’s life, $500,000. I don’t want to see a tweet, I don’t want to see a campaign mailer, I don’t want to hear it uttered in the hallways of this Capitol about how much you love coal miners.”
Under existing state law, workers or their families may sue for damages additional to what is awarded through workers’ compensation if they believe an employer knowingly allowed a work environment presenting a “strong probability” of death or serious injury.
Such lawsuits are known as deliberate intent lawsuits because of statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
According to HB 3270, effective July 1, the version approved by the Judiciary Committee would set a $500,000 cap for each person, rather than each occurrence, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case — or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher.
The cap would increase to account for inflation.
The version of HB 3270 approved by the Judiciary Committee would keep occupational lung disease as a compensable injury, but add that an employee seeking recovery under that section of code must prove their employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
Timber industry representatives and miners’ advocates lined up on opposing sides of HB 3270 in a Judiciary Committee-hosted public hearing on the bill last week. The bill’s critics called it a giveaway to undeserving employers that would add insult to injury for workers. Supporters cited industry difficulties affording insurance premiums.
The United Mine Workers union and the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, said they considered HB 3270 an upgrade over its original version.
Charleston personal injury attorney J.R. Carter had been a leading voice against HB 3270, but he told the Judiciary Committee last week that labor and industry stakeholders with opposing views on the bill believed the committee substitute was an acceptable compromise.
“We believe that it protects the rights of working West Virginians and provides an avenue for just compensation when they are injured and can prove the strict elements of a deliberate intent action,” Carter, an executive committee member of the West Virginia Association for Justice, a bar association, said in a statement Tuesday.
Last year’s HB 4394 would have removed the ability of workers and their families to file deliberate intent claims entirely.
Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant, HB 4394’s lead sponsor last year, also is lead sponsor of HB 3270. Hott works in the insurance industry.