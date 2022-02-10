The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill establishing a regulatory program for geothermal energy in a nearly unanimous vote Thursday.
Delegates voted 96-2 to approve House Bill 4098, which would give the Department of Environmental Protection regulatory oversight of geothermal energy.
Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source within the Earth that is used to heat buildings and provide electricity.
The bill would grant ownership rights to geothermal resources to the owner of surface property over the resource.
The bill requires the DEP to create a permitting system for geothermal development for which it must establish temperature levels and volumetric flow rates. The legislation would make the agency responsible for establishing rules for geothermal drilling and site reclamation — including proper plugging — after a well no longer is used.
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, questioned the need for geothermal energy regulations on the House floor prior to the vote after Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said the bill was prompted by West Virginia University geothermal research plans, rather than a specific problem with in-state geothermal production.
“There was a desire to sort of investigate this source of energy, if it has potential down the road, and I think, before a sort of commercialization step was taken, I think we wanted to ensure we had certain prophylactic measures in place ... to protect the public safety,” Capito said.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers previously told the committee, which first approved the bill, that a permit for the university is the only one that would be pending initially under a new geothermal regulatory program.
But other delegates spoke in favor of the bill.
“We’re calling this regulation,” said Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, a sponsor of the bill. “I would rather strike that term and call it a clear path forward.”
“[T]his is part of the all-in energy program that we are following currently,” Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, said.
HB 4098 would allow the DEP to issue civil penalties ranging from $100 to $500 for each violation of rules established under the bill, and take civil action against violators in any circuit court where a well is located for injunctive relief.
The Judiciary Committee amended the bill to exclude geothermal heating and cooling heat pump systems for private residential dwellings and farm buildings from DEP jurisdiction.
Lawmakers intend for the bill to apply to wells thousands of feet underground.
Samuel Taylor, assistant director of strategic partnerships and technology at the WVU Energy Institute, handed out PowerPoint slides to Energy and Manufacturing Committee members last month. The slides showed that Northern West Virginia could be a potential “hot spot” for geothermal energy.
A map on one slide showed hotter patches of Earth in the region than most of the rest of the Eastern United States.
Another slide noted that geothermal could be a popular alternative energy source as companies with local footprints, like Chemours and Dow, strive to meet company-set carbon dioxide emission-reduction goals.
The university’s U.S. Department of Energy-funded project includes drilling and sampling a deep-exploratory well to a depth of 15,000 feet to validate subsurface temperatures, according to one of the PowerPoint slides from Taylor. The slide noted that a focus of the project is to gauge the potential of heating the university campus using a geothermal resource.
Only Delegate Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, joined Gearheart in voting against the bill.
HB 4098 now goes to the Senate.