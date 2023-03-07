Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For the bill

Delegate Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, supported a bill that would raise power purchase agreement caps for commercial and residential customers in a bill designed to expand solar development in the state. 

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

A panel of West Virginia lawmakers on Monday evening increased a cap on power purchase agreements for residential customers in a bill that would already raise the cap for commercial customers.

The House Judiciary Committee amended Senate Bill 544, a solar development expansion measure which passed the Senate in a 28-5 vote Feb. 25, to increase the current cap on power purchase agreements from 25 to 50 kilowatts.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

