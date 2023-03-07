A panel of West Virginia lawmakers on Monday evening increased a cap on power purchase agreements for residential customers in a bill that would already raise the cap for commercial customers.
The House Judiciary Committee amended Senate Bill 544, a solar development expansion measure which passed the Senate in a 28-5 vote Feb. 25, to increase the current cap on power purchase agreements from 25 to 50 kilowatts.
SB 544 already included an increase in the cap for commercial customers from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts. The cap for industrial customers would stay at 2,000 kilowatts.
The panel’s amendment was proposed Monday by Delegate Rick Hillenbrand, R-Hampshire.
Under a power purchase agreement, a developer arranges designing, permitting, financing and installing a solar energy system on a customer’s property at little or no cost.
The customer buys the system’s electric output from the solar services provider for a predetermined period at a fixed rate, usually lower than the local utility’s retail rate, while the solar services provider gains tax credits and income from electricity sales.
The committee’s move came after Heather Ransom, director of marketing and storytelling at Solar Holler, a Shepherdstown-based solar installation company, told legislators doubling the residential cap from 25 to 50 kilowatts would allow customers to offset more of their utility bills.
Delegate Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson, opposed the bill, objecting to solar development covering agricultural land and concluding West Virginia has sufficient power generation.
“This is not what my constituents sent me down here to do, [it] was not to continue to cover our agricultural land with these types of panels,” Ridenour said.
Delegate Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, backed the bill, saying an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy was necessary for West Virginia if it is to be the “battery” of the East Coast.
“I think this is just another tool to help us get there, and so I don’t see any harm in this bill,” Kirby said. “I think it’s forward-looking.”
Senate Government Organization Committee Chair Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, said on the Senate floor last month SB 544 would allow Calhoun County Schools to save $740,000 over the next 25 years with no upfront cost for planned installation of two solar arrays.
One 596.6-kilowatt array would be at Calhoun County Middle/High School and one 172-kilowatt array would be at Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Woodrum said.
SB 544’s lead sponsor is Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Vice Chair Ben Queen, R-Harrison, whose district includes Calhoun County.
SB 544 comes two years after the Legislature enabled power purchase agreements.
West Virginia ranked third-lowest nationally in installed solar through the third quarter of 2022, three slots lower than it ranked in 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a prominent solar trade group.
Solar Holler would install, own and maintain the solar system on a resident’s property under a power purchase agreement, Ransom told legislators Monday.
Ransom estimated the largest commercial solar system Solar Holler has installed was 1,400 panels generating around 900 kilowatts and covering the equivalent of approximately two football fields.
Ransom explained that power purchase agreements would benefit schools, private nonprofits and other businesses, whereas community solar, a program the Legislature did not take up bills this session to enable in West Virginia, would open solar up more to residents.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar deployment, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Federal and local government officials throughout the country have said community solar can slash energy costs covered by subscribers, with proponents projecting savings of 10% or more.
Ransom estimated community solar would save program participants 10% to 20% on their electric bills.
Community solar supporters say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.