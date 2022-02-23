For a second straight year, the West Virginia House of Delegates has overwhelmingly passed a bill designed to increase funding for state air quality regulators.
House Bill 3082 would allow the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality to invest money held in two funds to make up for a loss in revenue caused by decreasing permit fee collections while prohibiting moving money in the funds to other accounts.
The House approved HB 3082 in a 76-24 vote. The bill now goes before the Senate.
Declining industrial air emissions in West Virginia have resulted in a drop in revenue for the division, since fees for large industrial sources are based on their emissions rates.
The House also passed HB 3082 last year in a 74-26 vote before it stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.
Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, spoke on the House floor against HB 3082 prior to its passage Wednesday. Foster opined that companies should not have to pay air quality permit fees, and argued against a provision in HB 3082 prohibiting money in the two Division of Air Quality funds supporting new investments from being moved into the General Revenue Fund.
House Finance Committee Vice Chair Vernon Criss, R-Wood, countered by saying HB 3082 would guard against an increase in air quality permit fees.
“We need to be able to allow [companies] to invest this money so we can keep these fees down,” Criss said.
DEP officials said last year that the Division of Air Quality’s funding level is adequate.
But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended in a 2019 evaluation of the DEP’s permit fees under the Title V federal air quality permit standardization program that the division consider asking legislators to increase the state’s emission fee in fiscal year 2021 or charge additional fees for applications, operating permit maintenance and or an hourly fee based on the complexity of the permit being issued.
The Legislature authorized a $1 million fund transfer from the division in fiscal year 2017 to cover a state budget deficit, according to the 2019 EPA evaluation of the DEP’s Title V permit fees, which noted that the Legislature should not be using the funds for unrelated expenses.
The Legislature refunded the $1 million to the division in 2019.
Jason Wandling, general counsel for the DEP, told lawmakers last year that the investments enabled by HB 3082 would ensure sufficient funding to stay in compliance with Title V of the Clean Air Act.
The two funds the bill covers are the Air Pollution Control Fund and the Air Pollution Education and Environment Fund. At the end of 2018, the former had a cash balance of $5.7 million and the latter had a cash balance of $1 million, according to HB 3082. Based on a review of the interest rates paid for other DEP funds during the 2018 fiscal year, interest from investing those two funds could range from $84,000 to $160,800 per year, according to the bill.
The House’s passage of HB 3082 comes two days after it approved a bill that would increase fees associated with surface coal mine permits designed to boost funding for surface mining regulators, HB 4488.