The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation Friday to ban gender-confirming care for minors a day after dozens of people spoke against the bill at a public hearing. 

The House voted 84-10 to pass the bill. Six delegates were absent. The legislation will now move to the Senate for consideration.

