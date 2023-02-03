top story WV House passes bill banning gender-confirming care day after dozens protest it By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation Friday to ban gender-confirming care for minors a day after dozens of people spoke against the bill at a public hearing. The House voted 84-10 to pass the bill. Six delegates were absent. The legislation will now move to the Senate for consideration.House Bill 2007 would prohibit West Virginia doctors from providing gender-confirmation surgery or medications to anyone under the age of 18, even with parental consent.On Thursday, a public hearing was held in the House chamber where speakers were given one minute to address delegates. Dozens spoke out against the bill, while two people spoke for it. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesProposal to give COVID-19 funds to EDA draws ireCAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patientsFrench Creek Freddie senses spring soon to be sprungBill banning gender-confirming care advances in WV House despite public protestDear Abby: Former friend doesn't know the whole storyWest Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolismGirls basketball: South Charleston handles St. Albans 42-34Hostetler, Carey tabbed for W.Va. sports Hall of FameWVU football: Brown hopes consistency in defensive staff helps MountaineersWV House committee OKs bill that would create new coalfields energy research and economic development authority Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 3. 2023 Daily Mail WV CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program