The West Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill that would provide a five-year exemption from severance tax starting July 1 for extracting rare earth elements and critical minerals.
The House approved House Bill 4025 in a 94-4 vote Thursday. The bill now goes before the Senate.
The bill’s momentum comes as lawmakers aim to encourage extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security. There is a high concentration of those valuable substances in acid mine drainage.
The severance tax exemption provided for in HB 4025 would apply to all extraction of rare earth elements from any mining process, not just mine drainage.
A fiscal note for HB 4025 says that exempting “rare earth minerals” would not negatively impact state general revenue funding.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices, as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems.
Rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2017 defining critical minerals as essential to U.S. economic and national security.
The United States had 1.5 million metric tons of rare earth elements in reserve as of January 2021 — 3% of China’s total reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
West Virginia Water Research Institute Director Paul Ziemkiewicz argued in committee meetings before lawmakers last year that rare earth recovery efforts could be a long-term economic solution for the state.
The institute has been assessing the feasibility of scaling up acid mine drainage treatment technology to support a nationwide supply chain of valuable rare earth elements and critical minerals.
Ziemkiewicz told legislators that U.S. efforts to get ahead in the rare earths market has created an opportunity for West Virginia to supply rare earth elements and critical materials for the rest of the nation.
The state code in which HB 4025 would carve out the severance tax exemption imposes a 4% tax on the gross value of natural resource production.
A state Department of Revenue fiscal note for HB 4025 predicts that a proposed exemption applying only to "rare earth minerals" would not negatively impact state General Revenue Fund collections.
HB 4025 defines rare earth elements as only yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium and scandium.
HB 4025 defines critical minerals as only aluminum, antimony, arsenic, barite, bauxite, beryllium, bismuth, cesium, chromium, cobalt, fluorspar, gallium, germanium, graphite, hafnium, indium, iridium, lithium, magnesium, manganese, nickel, niobium, osmium, palladium, platinum, potash, rhenium, rhodium, rubidium, ruthenium, strontium, tantalum, tin, titanium, tungsten, uranium, vanadium, zinc and zirconium.
The bill was amended on the House floor Wednesday to add uranium, osmium, strontium, rhenium, potash and bauxite to the list of critical minerals.
Voting against the bill Thursday were Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Assistant Minority Whip Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall.
The House earlier this month passed House Bill 4003 establishing that any party that treats any mine drainage may derive “commercial benefit” from any elements or other byproducts of the treated material.
The Water Research Institute was awarded $5 million in 2019 by the federal Department of Energy to scale up recovery of rare earth elements from acid mine drainage sludge. Work includes construction of a facility at a new acid mine drainage treatment plant near Mount Storm. The DEP’s Office of Special Reclamation is the plant designer and builder, Rockwell Automation is providing sensor and control technology, and TenCate Corporation is engineering materials for rare earth element extraction.
The project is about 75% complete, DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said, adding that remaining construction work is scheduled to be finished by the end of April. Installation of rare earth extraction equipment is expected to begin in May, and the projected startup is slated for late summer or early fall 2022.
The acid mine drainage treatment plant was previously scheduled to begin operations by November, but the pandemic delayed delivery of needed materials and pushed the tentative completion date back, Fletcher said.
The facility could treat 1,000 gallons of acid mine drainage daily. Nonvaluable solids removed during the clarification process would be pumped into storage plants, while valuable rare earth elements would be separated for further processing. The treated acid mine drainage then would be directed to the receiving stream.