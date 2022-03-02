The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill designed to more properly value oil and natural gas wells for property tax assessments -- again.
The House voted 65-27 Wednesday afternoon to approve House Bill 4336, which would again change the methodology used for oil and gas property tax valuation. A law the Legislature passed last year, HB 2581, proved unpopular with both the industry and county governments.
HB 4336 would provide a more specific methodology. Like HB 2581, the bill would require the state Tax Department to develop a valuation approach for properties producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids based on fair market value determined by a yield capitalization model.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
HB 4336 would further specify how the Tax Department is to apply the yield capitalization model for all assessments made on or after July 1. The yield capitalization model would consist of working interest and royalty interest models. Working interest describes an oil and gas drilling investment in which an investor is responsible for part of the costs of exploration, drilling and production. Royalty interest describes ownership of some of the resource produced without including operational costs.
House passage of HB 4336 followed a 45-minute debate over the measure on the House floor.
Delegate Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel, and other House members representing high gas- and oil-producing counties voiced concern about the bill’s potential impact on their counties’ property tax revenues.
“I really believe that the large gas-producing counties [in] the Marcellus shale are going to really get hurt by this bill,” Pethtel said.
Proponents of the bill argued it could be necessary to shield counties from lawsuits seeking recovery of past property tax payments for past assessments, alluding to one of the main inspirations behind changing the state’s well property tax valuation methodology.
Under HB 2581 last year, the Legislature tasked the Tax Department with creating an emergency rule, partly in response to a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that the Tax Department improperly imposed a cap on gas well operating expense deductions.
“What this bill is [for] is to fix a problem,” Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, said.
The Tax Department’s emergency rule broadened the definition of actual expenses, eliminating a yield capitalization model using a three-year weighted average of gross receipts and production amounts based on them and lowering the capitalization rate.
Oil and gas industry representatives and some state legislators have criticized the Tax Department’s authority under the current rule set up through HB 2581 to determine whether a return is incomplete or unreasonable as excessive.
“They didn’t do what they were told to do,” Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, said of the Tax Department in a House floor speech supporting HB 4336 Wednesday. “And so consequently, that’s why we have this bill again today.”
The lead sponsor of both HB 2581 and HB 4336, Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, presented the latter bill as a compromise between the oil and gas industry and county officials, as well as some state lawmakers who opposed the former bill.
“When you vote green today, you will vote to protect counties,” Graves said. “You’ll protect counties from the dangers of clawbacks.”
County officials have feared the emergency rule now in place would result in a loss of property tax revenue for local governments.
The Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee opted not to approve the emergency rule in January, but the rule is still in effect. The state will need to have a new emergency rule in place by July 1 since the current emergency rule is on track for rejection.
Under HB 4336, the Tax Department will annualize gross receipts and actual annual operating expenses before calculating the working and royalty interest models for wells that produced for less than 12 months in the first calendar year of production, or during the first calendar year of production after being closed off so that it stops producing during the previous calendar year.
HB 4336 adds a safe harbor provision for marginal well producers. Marginal well producers would have the option of filling out a detailed return or choosing a safe harbor amount to be determined by the Tax Department instead of calculating actual annual operating costs. The safe harbor amount would be considered the costs of producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids typical of the geographical and geological location.
A safe harbor amount is a minimum amount of tax payment offering protection from underpayment or other liability.
The bill contains a sunset clause for the new methods making them effective only until July 1, 2025, meaning the Legislature would have to extend or replace the valuation approach.
State Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby estimated in testimony before the House Finance Committee last week that HB 2581 cost counties between $30 million and $35 million in property tax revenue.
HB 2581 was originally projected to result in an initial revenue loss of $9.1 million that would mostly affect county school boards and commissions. Northern West Virginia counties were projected to suffer the largest revenue losses, with Tyler ($1,948,953), Doddridge ($1,365,260) and Marshall ($1,326,043) taking the biggest hits.
But those estimates were rescinded after the bill was reworked into its final version.
There is no fiscal note for HB 4336. Irby has predicted that oil and gas property tax revenues will go up for counties next year, with the increase amount to be determined in part by gas prices and expenses reported by producers.
HB 4336 now goes before the Senate.