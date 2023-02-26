Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would allow indoor smoking areas at certain resort areas and gaming facilities at existing historic resort hotels like the Greenbrier.

The House advanced House Bill 3341 to the Senate in a closer vote than usual in the Republican supermajority chamber Saturday over the opposition of delegates who feared it could lead to adverse health impacts like those that affected them or their families.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

