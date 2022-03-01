The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would allow non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted authorization from the state Public Service Commission in any zoning district — unless they’re wind-powered.
The House voted 52-42 to approve House Bill 4553 Tuesday after it amended the bill to include the exception for wind-powered electric generating facilities. Delegates rejected amendments that also would have made solar facilities ineligible for the bill’s blanket zoning exemption.
The House adopted an amendment proposed by Delegate Bryan Ward, R-Hardy, excluding wind-powered electric generating facilities from definition as an exempt wholesale generator after Ward explained that, without it, the bill would allow a proposed wind turbine site in Hardy County opposed by landowners and local officials.
“This issue is about the integrity of our county zoning regulations and perhaps yours too,” Ward said.
The House in a 68-25 vote rejected an amendment proposed by Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, that would have excluded solar electric generating facilities after Doyle noted that, without the amendment, the bill would allow a Jefferson County solar development proposal to override legal challenges and nearby landowner opposition.
“It makes no logical sense to pass the first amendment but not pass this one,” Doyle said. “Both solar and wind can be serious problems if these huge generating facilities are in a community.”
House Judiciary Committee Chair Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, whose committee narrowly advanced HB 4553 in a 10-9 vote on Feb. 14, argued that Doyle’s amendment defeated the bill’s purpose.
Assistant Majority Whip Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, HB 4553’s lead sponsor, had signed off on Ward’s amendment to remove wind facilities from those that could be allowed in any zoning district but opposed Doyle’s amendment proposal to exclude solar.
“Excluding one of the most predominant energy wholesale generators tells the state that we are not energy-diverse and do not want energy diversification,” Clark said.
Doyle subsequently proposed an amendment that would have specified that only coal, natural gas and nuclear-fired generating facilities would be permitted in any zoning district as exempt wholesale generators. The House rejected the proposal after Capito dismissed it as redundant.
Doyle then proposed limiting zoning-exempt generating facilities to counties that have adopted their own partial or total zoning on or after July 1, 2024.
“I think we need to make sure that every county in this state that wants to have this local control can have it,” Doyle said.
Capito spoke in opposition to the amendment before the House rejected it.
“We’re trying to encourage the cultivation of solar,” Capito said.
Doyle also proposed limiting exempt wholesale generators to those where the boundary of the project site is 2,500 feet or more from the boundary of any lot within a residential subdivision of five or more lots.
The House also rejected that amendment after Capito said it would “chill economic development.”
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission defines exempt wholesale generators as those that sell electric energy at wholesale.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, one of the Legislature’s most prominent solar energy advocates and founder of the Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies, was among the House members who cited fears about the Legislature overriding local zoning decisions.
“Why do we have to overturn local control once again and assert that we know better than local communities about what should be built where?” Hansen asked.
Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, noted that exempt wholesale generators could include nuclear power plants.
“We talk about property rights, not in my backyard, go back to your constituents and say in your backyard, we’re going to throw a nuclear power plant here and you have no control over it,” Fluharty said.
The Judiciary Committee advanced the bill after Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Stolipher lobbied the committee to approve it to override legal challenges to a proposed solar development in his county.
The proposed facility is a 92.5-megawatt solar generating facility to be located on 795 acres of agricultural land at a cost of $125 million.
The Public Service Commission granted Wild Hill Solar, LLC — a subsidiary of San Diego-based power producer EDF Renewables North America — a siting certificate for the proposed facility in February 2021 that the company applied for in November 2020.
But the project has failed to clear key legal hurdles and been dogged by local opposition.
In October 2020, the Jefferson County Commission approved changes that were recommended by the Jefferson County Planning Commission to the county zoning ordinance that would allow the construction of solar farms in eight of the county’s 12 zoning districts.
Area landowners challenged the changes in court, saying they weren’t consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan because they allowed a blanket “principal permitted use” categorization for solar farms rather than requiring approval for each project from a zoning appeals board. They dropped their challenge after the county commission assented to throw out the changes and return the matter to the planning commission.
In August 2021, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Debra McLaughlin struck down a zoning and land development ordinance amendment approved by the Jefferson County Commission four months earlier that again would have accepted solar facilities as a permitted use in all but four of the county’s 12 zoning districts. McLaughlin sided with the challengers in ruling the amendment was not consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Stolipher said county officials had appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
Doyle argued the House should refrain from approving HB 4553’s definition of exempt wholesale generators until the Supreme Court issues a ruling.
Comprehensive plans are planning documents that establish future land development goals. State code requires governing bodies find zoning ordinance amendments consistent with the adopted comprehensive plan.
Prior to approving the project’s siting certificate, the Public Service Commission received comments from project opponents who cited concerns with the county commission’s zoning ordinance process and possible damage to structures, as well as view and noise worries.
The invalidated amendment the Jefferson County Commission adopted in April included an option for a reduced setback with a buffer.
In response to questioning from committee members, Stolipher acknowledged he has family members looking to put solar panels on their property. McLaughlin dismissed allegations that Stolipher had a financial interest in the zoning amendment’s passage, and noted he recused himself from discussing and voting on the amendment.
Tom Carlson, EDF Renewables director of regulatory and legislative affairs, said Tuesday after the House passed HB 4553 that the company expects it would still need to seek a county zoning certificate to construct the solar facility. Carlson said 2023 or 2024 are the target dates for Wild Hill Solar operation.
“As a company looking to invest and create jobs in West Virginia solar, we greatly appreciate the state’s leadership on energy resources of all types,” Carlson said in an email. “And we appreciate that this bill is meant to improve the permitting process for wholesale generators in the state.”
The House of Delegates had sidelined HB 4553 on Feb. 15, but the House moved it back to its active calendar Friday. The bill now goes before the Senate.