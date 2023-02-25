The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would allow for Public Service Commission inquiries into how railroads are managed, with new civil penalties for railroad operators committing safety and operational violations.
House Bill 3059 advanced to the Senate in an 89-3 vote Saturday, a day after the House added different penalty provisions from those removed by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
In a floor speech prior to the vote, Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, the bill’s lead sponsor and a railroad terminal manager, said the bill was a response to trains blocking crossings and not moving for weeks while carrying coal and gas.
Reynolds argued a vote for HB 3059 was a vote to help protect West Virginia against an accident like a Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, that has raised deep environmental health concerns in the Upper Ohio Valley.
“I ask for you all to consider voting for this bill so we can keep our railroads safe,” Reynolds said.
HB 3059 would require the PSC to “inquire into” any violation of state law by a railroad doing business in West Virginia, empowering the commission to review the “books and papers” of a railroad, including by order or subpoena.
Under HB 3059, the PSC could fine a railroad operator $100 to $1,000 for each violation, in addition to any other costs or expenses for which the operator is responsible.
HB 3059 would allow broadband service providers and utilities to cross a railroad company’s tracks, bridges, facilities, rights-of-way or easements by paying a standard crossing fee.
If HB 3059 becomes law, a broadband service provider or utility that deems it necessary to build across those company assets may do so if it pays a one-time $750 fee for each crossing absent another agreement between the provider and the railroad or a railroad petition for inverse condemnation.
Inverse condemnation is a term used to describe a government taking of property that greatly lowers its value.
The crossings could be up to 300 feet long.
Under HB 3059, entities that could cross a railroad include the Department of Transportation, any county commission, any railroad, coal transport company, electric transmission line-operating company, water pipeline system operator, or corporation operating a sewer system for public use.
If a railroad company asserts the crossing fee isn’t enough to compensate for the crossing or that the proposed crossing would “cause undue hardship” on the company, it may petition the circuit court of the county in which the crossing is to be located for inverse condemnation and any other relief pursuant to this section within 15 days from the date the crossing utility provided notice of the intended crossing
Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, a bill sponsor, said HB 3059 was originally designed to help broadband and fiber-optic companies cross railroad crossings. An amendment offered by Burkhammer and subsequently approved added provisions allowing other utilities to cross railroad assets.
HB 3059 would require that railroad companies provide an alternative entry and exit route when performing maintenance or construction in communities with one road in and out of the community.
The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee removed penalty provisions from the bill after committee counsel said the PSC approved language for a committee substitute version of the bill that removed the fines, saying the agency concluded the fine provisions were superseded by federal authority.
But committee Chair Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said in a Friday evening floor session the PSC would be willing to defend HB 3059 with the new penalty provisions inserted into the bill.
HB 3059 originally would have imposed $500 to $1,000 fines for railroad violations of any state law, fines of up to $500 and imprisonment for up to one year for disobeying PSC orders prohibiting trains from running over defective track, and fines up to $500 and imprisonment from one to five years for willful violations of PSC orders.
PSC spokeswoman Karen Hall noted earlier this month the Surface Transportation Board and the Federal Railroad Administration, both federal agencies, have jurisdiction over railroads.
Speaking before the committee earlier this month, CSX Transportation representative Randy Marcus cited the Surface Transportation Board and Federal Railroad Administration in reporting a company lawyer’s opinion that the introduced version of HB 3059 would have preempted federal law.
Surface Transportation Board spokesman Michael Booth noted his agency is the “economic regulator” between the two agencies, covering issues like mergers and permits.
“Federal preemption is a complicated legal issue,” Booth said in an email. “In general, if there is a federal law that covers an issue with the national rail system, state and local law may not be enforceable.”
The Federal Railroad Administration, which regulates rail safety, did not respond to requests for comment.
At the committee meeting at which HB 3059 advanced earlier this month, Reynolds voiced a concern that has emerged in response to the East Palestine derailment of a Norfolk Southern train.
“The railroads . . . they hire folks and they’re furloughing as fast as they’re hiring,” Reynolds said. “So they’re shorthanded on people. That’s why trains don’t move.”
Major railroad cutbacks on employees have fueled rail safety worries.
Over the previous six years, CSX, Norfolk Southern and four other major rail carriers slashed their workforce by 29%, or by 45,000 employees, the Surface Transportation Board said last year.