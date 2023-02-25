Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Railroad bill sponsor

Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, is lead sponsor of a bill passed by the House of Delegates Saturday that would allow for state utility regulator inquiries into how railroads are managed.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would allow for Public Service Commission inquiries into how railroads are managed, with new civil penalties for railroad operators committing safety and operational violations.

House Bill 3059 advanced to the Senate in an 89-3 vote Saturday, a day after the House added different penalty provisions from those removed by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you