Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The vote count

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 439 in an 88-3 vote Saturday. The bill would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill aimed at making it easier for state environmental regulators to fast-track projects supported by a massive influx of federal infrastructure funding.

The House on Saturday passed Senate Bill 439, which would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program. Design-build projects combine design and construction services under one contracting entity.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you