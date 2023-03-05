The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 439 in an 88-3 vote Saturday. The bill would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program.
The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill aimed at making it easier for state environmental regulators to fast-track projects supported by a massive influx of federal infrastructure funding.
The House on Saturday passed Senate Bill 439, which would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program. Design-build projects combine design and construction services under one contracting entity.
The House amended SB 439 to set a $50 million cap for design-build delivery projects awarded under the measure, a move that will require Senate concurrence after the latter body passed the bill without opposition in January.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has told state lawmakers SB 439 could help his agency capitalize faster on incoming federal infrastructure funding. The agency anticipates receipt of over $1 billion in funding for cleaning up abandoned mine land over the next decade-plus, and additional funding for sewer projects and addressing emerging contaminants.
Mandirola also noted the state has allocated roughly $25 million granted through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for plugging orphaned gas and oil wells.
DEP leaders have told lawmakers that agency understaffing has made it a challenge to execute plugging under the law, especially in the federally allotted time. The DEP was given 12 months to spend $25 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on plugging and reclaiming orphaned wells. Since states must pay back whatever funds they have failed to obligate under a year, time is of the essence.
The DEP has reported encumbering most of that $25 million.
One DEP response to understaffing has been contracting out projects to private industry, Mandirola said, noting the agency has relied on outside contractors to plug wells with the infrastructure law funding.
“[O]ur concept for design-build is, if a contractor wants to have three or four small operators that do nothing but plug wells working for them, they likely could bid, through this process, a lower price,” he said. “They focus on doing the clerical part of it and the reporting part of it while the well plugger’s doing the plugging.”
Under SB 439, the DEP would prepare an invitation for bids for pre-qualified design-builders, which must provide procedures to be followed for submitting bids and making awards, as well as a proposed time schedule commitment and completion of the design-build contract.
The legislation would require the DEP to submit annual reports to the Joint Government and Finance Committee evaluating the DEP’s experience under the program with each design-build project completed.
SB 439’s provisions would expire at the end of 2025.
The House approved SB 439 in an 88-3 vote. Delegate Henry Dillon, R-Wayne, and Assistant Majority Whips Anita Hall, R-McDowell, and Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, voted against the bill.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.