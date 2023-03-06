Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a gas and oil industry-backed bill a day after narrowly rejecting a proposal to scale back its pro-industry findings and merge it with a pro-coal industry bill.

The House voted 90-5 Friday without debate to approve Senate Bill 188, which would require the state Department of Economic Development to designate sites viable for natural gas electric generation projects.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

