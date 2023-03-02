Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday that would require the Department of Economic Development to identify and designate economically viable sites within the state suitable for coal electric generation projects.

House Bill 3482 would mandate that the agency identify sites “likely to create economically viable coal electric generation projects that provide economic benefits.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

