The West Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday that would require the Department of Economic Development to identify and designate economically viable sites within the state suitable for coal electric generation projects.
House Bill 3482 would mandate that the agency identify sites “likely to create economically viable coal electric generation projects that provide economic benefits.”
HB 3482 goes before the Senate after a 93-3 vote advanced it there.
The bill would require state officials to “take all reasonable steps to fast-track consideration of permit applications using sites designated by the Department of Economic Development as a site suitable for use as a coal electric generation facility.”
HB 3482’s sole sponsor is Economic Development and Tourism Committee Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral.
Passage of HB 3482 comes as another bill that would have imposed the same requirement on the Department of Economic Development but for natural gas electric generation projects instead of coal has stalled.
Wednesday marked the final day for bills to leave their chamber of origin in the 60-day legislative session, a deadline the natural gas electric generation project prioritization bill, Senate Bill 188, didn’t meet after being moved to the House’s inactive calendar.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton had objected to SB 188, telling legislators in a Senate committee meeting that the bill’s legislative findings would be used to establish that natural gas is the state’s preferred fuel for generating electricity.
The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia-backed SB 188 asserts that production of electricity using natural gas is “highly underdeveloped” compared to nearby states competing for economic development projects. The bill holds that advancement of technology and drilling practices have opened up “opportunity for efficient development of natural gas” in West Virginia.
