The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would expand eligible electric bicycle use in the state.
Approved in an 87-9 vote Thursday, House Bill 2062 would allow Class 2 electric bicycle use in West Virginia and ease restrictions on Class 3 electric bicycle use.
The bill now goes before the Senate.
Existing state law doesn’t provide for Class 2 electric bicycles, which HB 2062 would define as having a motor used exclusively to propel the bike that can’t assist when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.
Electric bicycles have a small electric motor that helps power them.
State code does provide for Class 1 and Class 3 electric bicycles.
Class 1 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and stop assisting when the bike reaches 20 mph, according to state code. Class 3 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and that stop assisting when the bike reaches 28 mph.
HB 2062 would lift the prohibition of Class 3 electric bicycle use on nonhighway or nonroadway bike paths, multiuse or single-use trails.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, said on the House floor before its passage Thursday that the measure would promote tourism. The legislation’s stated intent is to “increase access to public lands that may otherwise be inaccessible to those with disabilities, health issues or age-related limitations.”
West Virginia State Parks chief Bradley Reed told the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, from which the bill advanced last month, that he had never heard a complaint about excessive electric bicycle speed from a park user or customer.
Delegate George Miller, R-Morgan, expressed concern in the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee that electric bicycle use on trails could lead to gas-powered engines on trails.
Joseph Overbaugh, chief operating officer of Fission Cycles LLC, had told lawmakers during an interim legislative session in November that he was working with Tully on a bill to ease electric bicycle restrictions. Fission Cycles is a Davisville-based electric bicycle manufacturer.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.