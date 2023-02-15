Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Radioactive responsibility

House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chair Bill Anderson, R-Wood (standing), is lead sponsor of House Bill 2896, which would shift responsibility for regulating certain radioactive materials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to West Virginia.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would make the state responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials.

The House on Wednesday passed House Bill 2896 in a 91-4 vote without debate. The bill now goes before the Senate.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

