Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The lead sponsor speaks

House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Vice Chairman Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, is lead sponsor of House Bill 2605, a measure the House of Delegates passed Tuesday that would grant civil immunity to people trained in a qualified emergency services program who give advice, assistance, equipment or materials to a person in an emergency or disaster without payment.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that proponents say would encourage chemical companies to provide aid when disaster strikes.

The House on Tuesday passed House Bill 2605 without opposition, sending it to the Senate.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you