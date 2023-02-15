The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would require state ratepayers to pick up the full cost of plants jointly regulated by other jurisdictions when regulators in those jurisdictions require a plant to stop operating.
House Bill 3308’s passage follows differing rulings from West Virginia and Kentucky utility regulators regarding the American Electric Power-controlled Mitchell Power Plant, in Marshall County, in recent years.
Approved in a 93-1 vote, HB 3308 would require state Public Service Commission approval for a public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit.
The overwhelming vote for HB 3308 came a day after the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee advanced legislation, Senate Bill 609, that would require Public Energy Authority approval for any power plant decommissioning or deconstruction.
HB 3308 also would authorize state utility regulators to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
The PSC, Appalachian Power and FirstEnergy have touted that provision as a way to spread out costs recovered by utilities from captive ratepayers over time and to reduce rate shock. Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the company supports the bill.
James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at the West Virginia University College of Law, criticized HB 3308 as a way for utilities to avoid consequences of mismanaging power costs.
HB 3308 defines eligible costs to be securitized as historical and projected costs, including financing costs, carrying charges on under-recovery balances, and costs incurred prior to any enactment of the legislation, related to environmental control, fuel or storm recovery costs or underappreciated generation utility plant balances.
Van Nostrand called HB 3308 a good short-term bill for ratepayers that will allow them to duck a steep rate increase but will mask long problems from financing recurring costs with long-term bonds.
“It’s like getting a second mortgage on your house to buy groceries,” Van Nostrand said in an email. “Just a poor financial management practice.”
In 2012, the Legislature authorized the PSC to issue a financing order to allow the recovery of fuel costs through rate relief bonds financed at a lower cost to customers than usual utility financing.
A company under-recovery of fuel costs that began in 2008 had grown to $350 million by 2013, something the company attributed to a recession depressing electricity sales and steadily rising coal prices. Recovery through the portion of bills for fuel costs — called the Expanded Net Energy Cost — would have required a 30% rate increase, Moye recalled.
Instead, securitization spread the recovery of fuel costs over 15 years.
The big-picture result, Van Nostrand contended, is rates not reflecting actual current costs and ratepayers not getting accurate price signals.
“And the PSC avoids the consequences of following policies that have resulted in West Virginia utilities being too dependent on one source of fuel,” Van Nostrand said.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, welcomed the securitization portion of HB 3308 in a House floor speech Wednesday, suggesting it could benefit ratepayers. But Hansen called for the Senate to add a provision to the bill that would keep the PSC from “unreasonably” withholding approval for a utility to close a power plant to save ratepayers money.
Hansen alluded to West Virginia still relying on coal to generate more than 90% of its electricity -- far more than any other state.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
“[T]he fact that our electric rates have risen faster than all surrounding states is not a coincidence,” Hansen said.
In 2021, the Kentucky Public Service Commission rejected a request by AEP subsidiary Kentucky Power to approve wastewater treatment and compliance upgrades at the Mitchell plant, instead approving only enough environmental improvements to keep the plant federally compliant and operating through 2028.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission approved the upgrades at the plant half-owned by Kentucky Power and fellow AEP subsidiary Wheeling Power, resulting in an increased burden for the latter state’s ratepayers.
The West Virginia and Kentucky public service commissions also have outlined different frameworks for the potential sale of Kentucky Power’s share of the Mitchell plant to Wheeling Power.
In an October 2022 agreement filed with the federal Securities & Exchange Commission, AEP and Liberty Utilities agreed to negotiate a replacement of an operating agreement for the Mitchell plant that includes the right of Wheeling Power to acquire the remaining interest in Mitchell on or after Dec. 31, 2028.
The parties agreed to negotiate the new agreement after closing the sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied a proposed $2.6 billion sale of Kentucky Power and other assets from AEP to Liberty in December.
AEP and Liberty filed an application Monday with the FERC seeking approval of AEP’s Kentucky operations to Liberty.
Moye said Appalachian Power doesn’t intend to use HB 3308 to request any power plant closures.
Delegate Henry Dillon, R-Wayne, cast the lone vote against the bill, which now goes before the Senate.