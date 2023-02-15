Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Securitization bill

West Virginia Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, speaks on the House floor Wednesday. Hansen expressed reservations about a securitization bill that would require state Public Service Commission approval for a public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit. But Hansen voted for the bill, suggesting it would have a positive impact on ratepayers.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would require state ratepayers to pick up the full cost of plants jointly regulated by other jurisdictions when regulators in those jurisdictions require a plant to stop operating.

House Bill 3308’s passage follows differing rulings from West Virginia and Kentucky utility regulators regarding the American Electric Power-controlled Mitchell Power Plant, in Marshall County, in recent years.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you