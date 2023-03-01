Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Following a 45-minute floor debate over the financial and political impact of corporate commitments to environmental and social principles, the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday approved legislation that would target state shareholder votes that factor in environmental, social and governance principles.

The Investment Management Board manages all of the state's investments, including benefit plans for teachers, deputy sheriffs, public employees, state police, the Division of Public Safety, and judges, along with the Workers’ Compensation Fund, the Coal Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Fund, and the Wildlife Endowment Fund.

