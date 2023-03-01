Following a 45-minute floor debate over the financial and political impact of corporate commitments to environmental and social principles, the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday approved legislation that would target state shareholder votes that factor in environmental, social and governance principles.
The Investment Management Board manages all of the state's investments, including benefit plans for teachers, deputy sheriffs, public employees, state police, the Division of Public Safety, and judges, along with the Workers’ Compensation Fund, the Coal Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Fund, and the Wildlife Endowment Fund.
Opponents say House Bill 2862 would limit the board’s ability to invest in ESG funds, which include environmental, social, and governance issues in the investment process. Many investors use a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices as criteria to screen investments, but HB 2682 specifically excludes them and requires the board to focus on pecuniary interests.
The bill establishes a “standard of care” for state investing and requires the Investment Management Board to work only with fiduciaries that are willing to invest using that standard as a guide.
The House approved the bill 73-23, with four delegates absent.
Speaking against the bill, Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said the West Virginia Investment Management Board was set up to be insulated from “the politics of the day,” Hansen said.
“The politics of the day -- right now -- are what this bill is actually about. It’s very explicit in the bill that this is about ESG investment,” Hansen said. “And ESG is one of those terms that has been thrown around. And, over the last couple of years, it’s been turned into a boogeyman. People are against it without always knowing exactly what it means.”
House Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, R-Wood, opposed the bill. He recalled the Investment Management Board was created after A. James Manchin was impeached as state treasurer in 1989 for losing $279 million in state investments in a three-month period in 1987.
Criss said the board has done an excellent job of managing the state’s investments since then without political interference and that should not be changed.
“They did a pretty damn good job of putting us back on top,” Criss said. “And now we’re wanting to restrict this management board in some kind of policy that has nothing to do with investments. I think this is wrong.”
Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, favored allowing the Investment Management Board to retain autonomy in making financial decisions.
“I want the Investment Management Board to have the flexibility to manage and deliver the greatest return for the benefit of the pensioners of this state,” Anderson said. “I don’t have time to micromanage, from the floor of the House of Delegates, their decisions. I think the results they have delivered to this state speak for themselves.
“The budget implications for the future of this state, if we constrict them, I don’t think are positive.”
Speaking in favor of the bill, Delegate Riley Keaton, R-Roane, said companies receive ESG scores based on their environmental, social, and governance policies, but those scores can be unreliable because companies can simply make the right public statements and receive a higher score.
“I think this is a wheat-from-chaff thing. We have all this information that’s being produced, conceivably misinformation, as to what makes [a] good investment that is ideologically driven. If we want to anchor our state’s financial decision to what is in the best interest of the shareholders, the citizens of this state, and I think that’s what we should do, I think we should pass this bill,” Keaton said.
He cited the example of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that tanked last year, but got a higher ESG score than ExxonMobil.
“[The CEO] stands up and goes to all these conferences and he says all of the proper left-wing shibboleths. He talks about sustainable investing. He talks about all these nice fluffy words that get everybody all excited and then all of the ESG firms pick up all this information and analyze it and say, ‘Wow, this company’s values really align with what we’d like to score for,'” Keaton said.
Speaking in support of the bill, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said he is in favor of more legislative control over the board. He noted that in the past, through the board, the state invested in some of the same companies that contributed to the opioid epidemic.
“Literally, we funded the destruction of our own people,” Steele said. “We’ve got to stop turning a blind eye in here to what’s going on on that Investment Management Board. This is real. We have an entire generation, two generations, three generations of people who have been enslaved to opiates. And we used our public funds to invest in carrying that out because it made a good profit.”