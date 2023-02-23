Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A smaller boost than what was on the table

The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill that would increase funding for the state Office of Oil and Gas after rejecting an amendment from Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, that would have given the office a bigger financial boost. 

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill without opposition or debate Thursday that would bolster funding for the state’s understaffed, financially stressed gas and oil well inspection unit.

The body approved House Bill 3110 in a 98-0 vote, sending it to the Senate.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

