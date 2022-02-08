The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill encouraging advanced recycling.
The House approved House Bill 4084 without opposition or discussion Tuesday.
Passed in a 93-0 vote, HB 4084 would clarify that the state does not consider advanced recycling to be solid waste management or disposal, instead viewing the process as consisting of products to be used, processed and sold.
Advanced recycling is a manufacturing process that creates new plastics and chemicals out of recycled plastics, which proponents say will reduce plastic waste.
“The same products they’re taken from, they can make,” West Virginia Manufacturers Association attorney David Yaussy told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee prior to its approval of the bill last week. “For example, a yogurt cup, a plastic wrap, anything of that nature they can turn back out if they break it down first.”
Yaussy said that not considering advanced recycling to be a solid waste management or disposal process would exempt facilities from a more stringent background check and solid waste management board oversight.
The American Chemistry Council, an industry group consisting of some of the country’s largest plastics makers, has lobbied for the regulation of advanced recycling as a manufacturing process as opposed to solid waste disposal or incineration.
Advanced recycling facilities would still be required to obtain air and water permits under the bill, according to committee counsel Robert Akers.
Akers said the purpose of the bill is to grow an industry out of advanced recycling processes in which factories would collect materials, though he added that he wasn’t aware of any parties “standing around waiting to jump into this.”
Yaussy said manufacturers taking advantage of the bill would take plastics from “all sources,” including households and businesses, generally purchasing them depending on market conditions.
The bill had been advanced to the Energy and Manufacturing Committee by the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee.
Opponents of advanced recycling initiatives elsewhere have said that they only give grounds for more environmentally harmful plastics production.
The bill now goes before the Senate for consideration.
