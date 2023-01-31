Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

brandon steele

Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, comments on a proposed bill that would allow teachers to remove disruptive students from West Virginia classrooms during a House of Delegates floor session on Tuesday.

 West Virginia Legislative Photography | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow teachers to remove disruptive students from classrooms.

The House voted 79-16, with five delegates absent, to approve House Bill 2890.

