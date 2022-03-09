After 90 minutes of appeals to boost oil and gas development in West Virginia and counterarguments touting property rights, the House of Delegates voted Wednesday to pass a sweeping horizontal well drilling bill that would force landowners to participate in an oil or gas producing unit.
The House voted 55-44 to pass Senate Bill 694, which would set application requirements for horizontal well unit controllers seeking to combine oil and gas tracts to drill wells, expand the state body that regulates deep well drilling, and give options for compensation to nonconsenting owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate.
Much of SB 694 sets requirements for applicants seeking to unitize, or combine two or more oil and gas tracts or tract portions, to form a consolidated horizontal well unit.
The bill requires applicants who control a horizontal well unit seeking to unitize tracts to have agreement from royalty owners of 75% or more of net acreage in the target formation proposed to be included in the horizontal well unit with respect to the royalty interest.
Prior to Wednesday’s vote, SB 694’s backers hailed it as a long-awaited legislative accomplishment bringing together interest groups that have long fought over provisions to establish unitization in West Virginia, killing comparable bills in the past.
A similar measure failed to pass the House in a 49-49 vote in 2015.
But opponents said SB 694 would result in lower compensation for royalty owners and that the bill is tantamount to stealing.
Delegate D. Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, asked House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, the bill’s presenter and chief defender on the House floor, whether Capito knew the definition of stealing.
“Each and every one of you that vote for this bill, you’re stealing, and you become a thief,” Jennings said.
“It’s clearly theft,” Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, agreed. “And it’s also a government mandate.”
But the bill’s backers argued it would foster economic growth from oil and sufficiently compensate nonconsenting landowners.
“In my estimation, this bill is a chance to keep people tied to the land in the game,” Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, said. “This is a good bill to get people paid for the resources under their feet, and to keep their resource from being trapped and never produced.”
For oil and gas interests with no lease, owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate could surrender the oil and gas underlying the tract to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit.
If not agreed upon, that total would equal the weighted average amount paid, per net mineral acre, by the applicant to the owners in third-party transactions for acquiring the oil and gas mineral estate in the same target formation underlying the horizontal well unit.
Such owners could choose to be considered for unitization, in which case their interests would be considered leased to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit. They could also opt to participate in a horizontal well unit as an operator.
Oil and gas interest owners with no lease who don’t choose any of those options will automatically have their interest leased in the mineral estate in the target formation to the applicant.
“People have property rights. They should keep their property rights,” Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, said. “This is not up to us. I can’t believe we’re forcing people to do something that they don’t want to do.”
For royalty owners of leased tracts who have not consented to unitization, the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission would require that unitization consideration be paid to royalty interest owners totaling 25% of a weighted average monetary bonus amount on a net mineral acre basis, and a production royalty percentage of 80% of the weighted average production royalty percentage paid to other owners of leased unit tracts in the same target formation.
“It does provide, I think, for the efficient development of natural resources with the least amount of intrusion or disruption,” Capito said.
The West Virginia Royalty Owners Association and West Virginia Farm Bureau supported the bill, praising in part its 75% threshold for royalty owner agreement and provision of production royalties for natural gas liquids.
Regarding operator interest, applicants must have an agreement among royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in a target formation proposed to be included in a shallow horizontal well unit owned, leased or operated by the operators and the applicant. For deep horizontal wells, an applicant must have agreement from royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in the target formation to be included in the horizontal well unit.
The bill would also expand the number of members of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission from five to seven.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience. It also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
The two new members would be an individual with experience in the agricultural industry but not the oil and gas industry other than as a royalty recipient, and a mineral owner who has never been affiliated with an oil or gas well operator.
SB 694 would authorize the commission to issue horizontal well unit orders, and require applicants seeking unitization tracts in a unit to make good-faith offers to all known and locatable royalty owners and operators.
When seeking a horizontal unit well order, applicants would have to describe the proposed unit and nature of the proposed operations, identify target formations, and map unit boundaries and acreage. The map must show the location of each permitted and active oil and gas well in the unit, as well as the name of the operator as shown by DEP records.
SB 694 would hold that a horizontal well unit must not exceed 640 acres unless the applicant shows the proposed horizontal well unit area would be drained “efficiently and economically” by a larger horizontal well unit. Under the bill, a horizontal well unit containing one or more horizontal wells would be restricted from containing more than 128 net acres controlled by nonconsenting royalty owners as of the unit application date.
House passage of SB 694 came two days after the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee held a public hearing on the bill at which oil and gas industry leaders said the measure would help open up development of horizontal wells of more than 10,000 feet in length, resulting in well bores that intersect a significant number of properties draining a large area.
“This problem of putting long mineral tracts together has plagued development in West Virginia since horizontal development began 15 years ago,” Antero Resources director of government affairs Maribeth Anderson said Monday, urging passage of SB 694.
“We’ve been taken advantage of for hundreds of years in West Virginia, and our natural resources have just been stripped away from us unfairly,” Assistant Minority Whip Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, said. “It’s what they do here. This bill continues to do that.”
SB 694 got a late start. It originated in the Finance Committee on Feb. 21, the last day to introduce bills in the Senate this session. The Finance Committee advanced the bill two days later to the full Senate, which fast-tracked the bill last week following a motion by Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha. The Farm Bureau attributed the bill’s accelerated pace to last-minute negotiations saving the bill after an initial impasse.
The bill now goes back to the Senate for concurrence since the House made minor changes to the bill.