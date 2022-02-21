The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would increase fees associated with surface coal mine permits designed to boost funding for surface mining regulators.
The House on Monday advanced House Bill 4488, which is aimed at sustaining funding for the Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Mining and Reclamation.
The bill approved by both the West Virginia Coal Association and the DEP responds to DEP projections that coal production fees supplying revenue to the Division of Mining and Reclamation are expected to fall as the industry declines.
The House passed HB 4488 in a 90-9 vote without debate. The bill now goes before the Senate.
A fiscal note for HB 4488 estimates it would generate an additional $4.3 million in revenue for the division.
HB 4488 would provide the first update for the state’s water pollution control permits for surface coal mining operations in 20 years.
With revenue gradually declining each year and expenses staying relatively constant, it is estimated the Division of Mining and Reclamation would be operating at a deficit by fiscal year 2026 without the revenue increase, according to the fiscal note on the bill.
West Virginia Coal Association Vice President Jason Bostic expressed support for the bill to state lawmakers.
“Agreeing to a fee increase is never easy, as you can imagine, but the NPDES [National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] side of our business is extremely important,” Bostic told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee last week.
HB 4488 would increase the fee for permit renewals from $1,000 to $3,000. The bill would differentiate major permit modifications from minor ones, instituting a $2,000 fee for the former and a $1,000 fee for the latter. State law currently imposes a $500 fee for all permit modifications.
The measure would also increase the annual permit fee from $1,000 to $2,000 and create a $500 fee for applications for water quality certification of activities covered by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits.
A DEP budget presentation last week showed that average coal tonnage fees (2 cents per clean ton mined) deposited into the Division of Mining and Reclamation’s operations fund was just under $1.4 million — a 25.6% decrease from fiscal year 2019. The amount of coal mined in tons is projected to increase slightly in the next two years to about 80 million tons annually before gradually falling to 73 million tons by 2025.
As fee revenues have declined, so have full-time equivalent positions in the Division of Mining and Reclamation, from roughly 300 in the early 2010s to around 190, DEP Secretary Harold Ward told the Senate Finance Committee in a budget presentation last month.