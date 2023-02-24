Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates has overwhelmingly passed a bill aimed at better positioning the state to protect against a class of industrial chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.

House Bill 3189, which now goes before the Senate, would target PFAS, man-made chemicals common in our food packaging, clothes and blood.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

