WV House passes 'Student Religious Liberties Act' over objections

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed 76-22 Tuesday the “West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act,” sending it to the state Senate.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia and the Washington, D.C.-based Americans United for Separation of Church and State had raised objections to the legislation (House Bill 4069).
The ACLU said it added confusion to existing law, and Americans United said it went beyond simply reiterating the freedom of religion and speech rights that students already have under the First Amendment.
On the House flood Tuesday, Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said, “I feel that we are creating law for things that are already protected in code, and could furthermore prohibit our great students’ ability to pray.”
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, noted places the bill could actually limit freedom of speech and religion. In one section dealing with student speeches, it says “the subject must be designated for each student speaker, the student must stay on the subject.”
“Where religious expression comes into staying on subject,” Rowe said, “I’m not sure.”
The legislation says public school systems “shall not discriminate against students or parents on the basis of a religious viewpoint or religious expression.” It also sets up a process for randomly selecting student speakers while simultaneously elevating the rights of football team captains and student council officers.
Rowe said, “I don’t think the bill adds enough for us to justify micromanaging every single day, every single event, every single school, grade school, middle school, high school, in West Virginia.”
The bill also says “students may express their beliefs about religion in homework, artwork, and other written and oral assignments free from discrimination and may not be penalized or rewarded on account of the religious content of their work.”
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, proposed a successful amendment that added a line saying students can’t be excused from answering a test question or other assignment correctly because the answer contradicts their religious beliefs.
Before the House passed the bill, Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, unsuccessfully moved Tuesday to send it to the House Judiciary Committee.
The only committee it went through was House Education. It was taken up there and passed out of that committee all on one day last week.
Other Democratic delegates spoke in favor of sending it to Judiciary, saying that committee needed to analyze the constitutional implications and other issues.
Rowe said the bill, while it mentions football captains and graduation speakers, is actually written in a way that makes it apply to more than just public high schools.
“Any student to speak in the fifth grade in Kanawha County would perhaps be subject to these rules,” Rowe said. “The county board, how in the world are they going to apply the requirements of this bill to grade school and middle schools?”
But several Republicans rose against it. House Education Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, said the bill -- other than dictating a draft county school system policy -- is mostly codifying recent federal guidance.
“We felt that it did not need to go back over to Judiciary for that reason,” Ellington said.
It’s true that much of the bill mirrors religion in schools guidance recently published by the Trump administration.
But it would also require county boards of education to adopt policies that are “substantially similar” to the draft policy included in the bill. It doesn’t define what substantially similar means.
The draft policy would include:
• guaranteeing football team captains and student council officers freedom of speech rights regarding religion that other students may not be given;
• requiring a random selection process for student speakers and chronologically matching those selected to speaking engagements;
• limitations on the content of graduation speeches.
“I’ve never heard of a limitation on the First Amendment that would require you be in a position of honor,” said Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia.
The motion to send to Judiciary failed in a voice vote.