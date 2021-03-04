The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Thursday legislation providing an estimated $4,600 per student, per year to every family for every child they remove from public schools to home- or private-school them.
That near-universal eligibility for these non-public school vouchers is likely unprecedented among these types of programs in other states.
Parents would be required to spend these vouchers on educational expenses, like tuition, online schooling, tutoring or textbooks, though the list of allowed expenses would be nearly unlimited.
The House passed the bill Thursday 57-42, with several of the chamber’s 77 Republicans joining all 23 Democrats in voting no. The bill now heads to the state Senate, which also has a Republican supermajority.
The legislation (House Bill 2013) would also allow families to receive the vouchers for kindergartners without ever enrolling them in public schools. And because eligibility continues as the child ages, every year more and more families who had always planned to avoid public schools would still be subsidized.
Further, the bill now has a trigger in it that would make it start providing these vouchers to families who are already home- or private-schooling, starting in 2026.
The only way that would not be triggered is if, as of 2024, the percentage of students receiving vouchers, or who have applied to receive them and are eligible, is under 5% of statewide public school enrollment.
Because West Virginia’s state education funding is largely based on enrollment, students who leave public schools for alternative education would reduce funding for their local county public school system, but that funding cut for them would offset the state’s cost for providing the voucher.
However, providing vouchers to current home- and private-schoolers would be an additional expense to the state.
If the trigger is triggered, the state may start paying about $103 million extra for this subsidizing as soon as the 2026-27 fiscal year, according to separate estimates from the state Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs and the state Department of Education.
On Monday, the House Finance Committee voted, with no dissent, in favor of reducing the per-student, per-year amount to $3,000. But on Thursday, lawmakers restored the estimated $4,600 amount -- the actual figure will be based on another number that itself fluctuates.
The full House originally passed this bill Feb. 18, but retracted it the next day after House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, expressed financial concerns.