The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Thursday a non-public school vouchers bill that would provide a currently estimated $4,600 per-student per-year to every family for every child they remove from public schools to home- or private-school them.
Several years from now, it will also provide that money to families who had already chosen home-schooling or private-schooling anyway.
Because a large part of public school funding is based on enrollment, “school choice” programs like this can translate to reduced funding for public schools when students withdraw from them. Population loss and low birth rates already have driven down enrollment.
“You’re going to potentially remove enough funds from a local education agency to seriously cripple their ability to provide a thorough and efficient education as described by the [state] constitution,” said Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell.
But Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, defended the bill.
“If [parents] decide to send their child to a private school, they pay the full array of tuition right now to do that, and they still pay the full array of taxes,” Fast said. “This is not a diversion from public education. It gives education choice to the taxpayers for use of their taxpayer dollars.
“Public funds are taxpayer funds. It is not a subsidy it creates a choice.”
The vast majority of West Virginia’s private schools are Christian, and students could use the vouchers to attend them. However, the bill contains no anti-discrimination protections beyond one for race, so these schools will be free to not admit and otherwise discriminate against children who don’t match the school’s religion, or who are gay or transgender.
“We’re trying to impose our belief on others by giving this money to religious schools that will be able to discriminate against others,” said Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall.
The bill passed 60-39. All 23 Democrats voted against it, joined by Republicans William Anderson, R-Wood; Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants; Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley; Josh Booth, R-Wayne; Roy Cooper, R-Summers; Mark Dean, R-Mingo; Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha; David Kelly, R-Tyler; John Kelly, R-Wood; Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock; Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming; Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall; Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell; Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire; Erikka Storch, R-Ohio; and Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh.
Delegate Daniel Linville, D-Cabell, was absent.