The West Virginia House of Delegates rejected an attempt to strengthen a bill to bolster funding for the state’s understaffed, cash-strapped gas and oil well inspection unit Monday after a committee amendment limited the bill’s potential boost for inspectors.
The House is slated to vote on House Bill 3110 Tuesday after turning down an amendment proposed by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, that would have eliminated caps on how many wells for which operators would have to pay annual oversight fees to be allocated to the state Office of Oil and Gas.
The Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas is responsible for monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia. The office is in charge of monitoring 75,000 wells statewide.
The Finance Committee approved a version of HB 3110 that would remove a $25 per well fee for low-producing wells yielding 10,000 to 60,000 cubic feet per day on average.
“They can truly afford $25, just like everybody else,” Hansen said of large gas and oil companies whose business models center on buying significant numbers of low-producing wells.
Chief among those companies is Diversified, the largest owner of gas and oil wells in the nation. Most of the company’s nearly 70,000 wells are in Appalachia, acquired since 2018 from regional producers such as Pittsburgh-based EQT and Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based CNX Resources.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the Finance Committee last week HB 3110 would raise roughly $200,000 less under its committee substitute version of the bill than the $2.19 million annually his agency estimated HB 3110 would provide for the Office of Oil and Gas.
The bill would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes and a tiered system of annual well oversight fees to benefit the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas.
HB 3110 would impose an annual $350 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of 250,000 cubic feet of natural gas or more per day. The bill would impose an annual $75 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of between 60,000 and 250,000 cubic feet per day.
Hansen’s amendment would have removed the 400-well limits for those provisions.
But House Finance Chair Vernon Criss, R-Wood, spoke against Hansen’s proposal, contending it would alter an agreement struck between the DEP and oil and gas producers “in a negative way.”
Mandirola has said HB 3110’s tiered fee system followed discussions with industry.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in revenue from the one-time permit fees the office relies on for support.
Mandirola told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee prior to its approval of HB 3110 the Office of Oil and Gas’ 10 well inspectors are dwarfed by Pennsylvania’s 66 and Ohio’s 38.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest gas producer.
The DEP has planned to bring back 10 inspectors to get back to the 20 the Office of Oil and Gas had prior to the 2020 cutbacks.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization co-founder Dave McMahon has urged state lawmakers to support around 40 well inspectors instead of going back to the 2020 status quo.
Before the Energy and Manufacturing Committee earlier this month, McMahon cited a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted into the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
An Environmental Defense Fund study released last year found low-production well sites like those dominating Diversified’s portfolio are a disproportionately large source of methane emissions.
Industry analysts have said Diversified’s expanding well portfolio is also accumulating financial liabilities that risk a legacy of unplugged wells for which West Virginia taxpayers could be responsible for years to come.
“[Diversified’s] business model is built around low decline assets paying out cash flow in the form of dividends to retail investors,” Tom Loughrey wrote in a June 2020 company analysis for Friezo Loughrey Oil Well Partners, an analytics firm serving investors in the oil and gas sector. “The problem with these structures, and why they always fail, is the valuations eventually exceed the future cash flows; the company must replace assets at an increasing rate until hitting the wall.”
Greg Rogers, a senior advisor to Carbon Tracker, a London-based think tank researching climate change impacts on financial markets, called Diversified’s business model a “legal Ponzi scheme” in 2020.
Diversified has said it has invested in pursuing opportunities to use excess plugging capacity to support other well operator retirements.