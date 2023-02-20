Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bigger boost rejected

West Virginia Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, offered an amendment rejected by the House of Delegates Monday designed to give a bigger financial boost to the state's understaffed oil and gas inspection unit. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates rejected an attempt to strengthen a bill to bolster funding for the state’s understaffed, cash-strapped gas and oil well inspection unit Monday after a committee amendment limited the bill’s potential boost for inspectors.

The House is slated to vote on House Bill 3110 Tuesday after turning down an amendment proposed by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, that would have eliminated caps on how many wells for which operators would have to pay annual oversight fees to be allocated to the state Office of Oil and Gas.

