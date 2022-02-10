West Virginia state lawmakers have again rejected attempts to preserve both their own power to review site-specific revisions to human health criteria and current water quality standards that would be weakened by a proposed legislative rule change.
The state Department of Environmental Protection-proposed rule would quicken the public review process for evaluating future adjustments to water toxin levels deemed acceptable.
The Republican-supermajority House of Delegates rejected amendments by two Democrats to the proposed rule that would have kept the state Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee in the review process for site-specific revisions to human health criteria and struck down the proposal’s weakening of human health water quality criteria for DDT.
By rejecting the amendments, the House signaled it is poised to pass the environmental rules package, Senate Bill 279, that includes the water quality standards rule during the chamber’s scheduled floor session Friday.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, proposed the first amendment, arguing that lawmakers should not be cut out of the review process. Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, proposed the second amendment.
“I don’t want any DDT in the drinking water,” Pushkin said on the House floor prior to the vote on his amendment.
DDT is a probable human carcinogen and insecticide banned in the U.S. in 1972 whose chemicals persist for a long time in the environment and animal tissues.
The proposed rule would raise the maximum allowable DDT concentration from 0.024 to 0.03 nanograms per liter.
But the Department of Environmental Protection has defended the rule change, which agency Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has called a compromise between industry and environmentalists on a work group formed to consider human health criteria updates.
Mandirola has told state lawmaker committees that the proposed rule change would preserve an estimated risk level of one additional cancer case per 1 million from the probably carcinogenic human health criteria.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines human health ambient water quality criteria as specific levels of chemicals or conditions in a waterbody not expected to adversely impact human health.
The proposed rule would remove lawmaker approval as a requirement for revisions of human health criteria based on the EPA’s 2015 national recommended human health criteria, a move that environmentalists and other concerned citizens have decried as a loophole for industry.
Permit limits based on revisions to human health criteria made under the new rule would remain subject to a 45-day public comment period and EPA review under the proposed rule.
The proposed rule would strengthen water quality standards for most of the water quality criteria it includes updates for.
But it would weaken standards for DDT, benzo[k]fluoranthene (a suspected human carcinogen found in coal tar and coal and oil combustion emissions), chrysene (a suspected human carcinogen and kind of hydrocarbon found in coal tar), gamma-Hexachlorocyclohexane (an insecticide whose technical-grade production was banned in 1976) and methyl bromide (a highly toxic fumigant and pesticide).
The House voted to reject Hansen’s and Pushkin’s amendments in 73-24 and 73-23 tallies, respectively.
Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee co-Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, voiced approval of the bill on the House floor Thursday.
Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, contended that water quality was improving satisfactorily in the state.
“The process is good,” Zatezalo said.
Pushkin disagreed, citing long-running water contamination issues in Minden and Paden City.
West Virginia had the third-highest cancer mortality rate among all states in 2017, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Pushkin offered a similar amendment to the one he proposed Thursday during House Judiciary Committee consideration of the bill last week. The committee rejected it.
The Senate Judiciary and Legislative Rule-Making Review committees also shot down amendments with the same aim as those offered by Hansen and Pushkin.
The Senate approved the legislative rule in a 26-8 vote on Jan. 31.
If a company thinks the data used to develop bioaccumulation factors in EPA criteria doesn’t apply to a specific waterway, they can present a study to the DEP making a case for a revised permit limit.
The proposed rule specifies that bioaccumulation factors may be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as part of the water pollution control permitting process or by petition to the DEP.
Bioaccumulation is the increase of pollutant concentrations in aquatic organisms and was a factor incorporated by the EPA into its 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria.
The EPA provides recommendations for human health criteria for states to consider when adopting criteria into their water quality standards.
An updated fish consumption rate, body weight and drinking water intake are other factors the EPA considered in its 2015 updates.
The EPA allows states to modify its criteria to reflect site-specific conditions or adopt different criteria based on other scientifically defensible methods, subject to agency review.
Mandirola has said the proposed rule change was designed to cut down on the length of time it takes for changes to site-specific permits.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has objected to weakening any water quality standards, arguing that there is no need to weaken water quality standards given current industry compliance and high state cancer rates. The group has also argued that the rule change would reduce public transparency and participation by eliminating legislative review of site-specific permits.
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association has said the current human health criteria are flawed, requiring site-specific corrections.