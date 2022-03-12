The West Virginia House of Delegates has refused to concur with a change made by the Senate to a rare earth elements bill that added a provision allowing counties to impose an amusement tax.
The House voted 76-21 Saturday night to refuse to concur with the amendment proposed by Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, and Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, to House Bill 4025. The Senate in a 30-4 vote had approved HB 4025 after adopting the amendment Saturday afternoon.
The bill now goes back to the Senate, which will consider receding from its changes to the bill.
HB 4025 would provide a five-year exemption from severance tax starting July 1 for extracting rare earth elements and critical minerals.
The amendment added on the Senate floor allows county commissions to collect an amusement tax of up to 2% of the admission price on any public amusement or entertainment within their counties for private profit.
The amendment stipulates that counties may not impose an amusement tax in municipalities that already have one under state code.
“We have a rare opportunity here to make a bill a much better bill,” Smith punned.
But the House voted to disagree following a 40-minute debate upon a motion to refuse to concur by Assistant Majority Leader Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette.
Kessinger argued the amusement tax provision wasn’t germane to the bill given its original focus on rare earth elements.
“I was hoping you could blend them somehow because we need this so bad up there,” Delegate D. Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, said.
Delegate Chris Phillips, R-Barbour, urged the House to reject Kessinger’s motion, saying an amusement tax would help support critical emergency medical services in the Tucker County portion of his district given the area’s scarce tax base.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, argued that Tucker County should focus on its own taxes rather than rely on an amusement tax that could be imposed throughout the state.
“As far as I know, fun is not a rare earth metal,” Steele said.
Some delegates voiced support for the amended version of HB 4025, welcoming the additional revenue that an amusement tax would bring to their districts and predicting it would draw significantly from out-of-staters enjoying recreational amenities in rural areas with small tax bases that could use the new revenue stream.
“If they just put 2% into every ticket that’s sold on the Hatfield-McCoy trail, that could be significant money for my little county,” Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, said.
HB 4025’s initial momentum came as lawmakers aimed to encourage extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security. There is a high concentration of those valuable substances in acid mine drainage.
The severance tax exemption provided for in HB 4025 would apply to all extraction of rare earth elements from any mining process, not just mine drainage.
A fiscal note for HB 4025 says that exempting “rare earth minerals” would not negatively impact state general revenue funding.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices, as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems. Rare earths are also often vital components of renewable energy materials.
Rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2017 defining critical minerals as essential to U.S. economic and national security.
The United States had 1.5 million metric tons of rare earth elements in reserve as of January 2021 — 3% of China’s total reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
West Virginia Water Research Institute Director Paul Ziemkiewicz argued in committee meetings before lawmakers last year that rare earth recovery efforts could be a long-term economic solution for the state.
The institute has been assessing the feasibility of scaling up acid mine drainage treatment technology to support a nationwide supply chain of rare earth elements and critical minerals.
Ziemkiewicz told legislators that U.S. efforts to get ahead in the rare earths market has created an opportunity for West Virginia to supply rare earth elements and critical materials for the rest of the nation.
The state code in which HB 4025 would carve out the severance tax exemption imposes a 4% tax on the gross value of natural resource production.
A state Department of Revenue fiscal note for HB 4025 predicts that a proposed exemption applying only to “rare earth minerals” would not negatively impact state General Revenue Fund collections.
HB 4025 defines rare earth elements as only yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium and scandium.
HB 4025 defines critical minerals as only aluminum, antimony, arsenic, barite, bauxite, beryllium, bismuth, cesium, chromium, cobalt, fluorspar, gallium, germanium, graphite, hafnium, indium, iridium, lithium, magnesium, manganese, nickel, niobium, osmium, palladium, platinum, potash, rhenium, rhodium, rubidium, ruthenium, strontium, tantalum, tin, titanium, tungsten, uranium, vanadium, zinc and zirconium.
Smith noted that the language of the amendment adopted by the Senate comes from Senate Bill 64, which passed the Senate in a 26-7 vote before stalling in the House Finance Committee.
The House passed HB 4025 in its original form in a 94-4 vote last month.