Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A bill touted to protect religious freedom sparked concern for many during a public hearing Friday at the State Capitol.

The House Judiciary Committee hosted the hearing on House Bill 3042. The bill was advanced out of that committee earlier this week.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

Tags

Recommended for you