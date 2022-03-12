The West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate signed off on each other’s minor changes to energy and environment bills on the final day of the 2022 legislative session, sending those bills to Gov. Jim Justice for him to consider signing into law.
The Senate concurred with minor changes the House made to Senate Bill 1, which would set up a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company with $50 million in taxpayer money to provide alternative bonding for coal mine operators.
The House voted 61-36 Friday for that bill, which proponents argue would help guard against a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
But opponents of the bill on the House floor Friday argued the bill would unfairly burden taxpayers while failing to address long-term issues behind potential state reclamation liabilities that eventually could cost the state billions of dollars.
The House on Saturday concurred with Senate changes to the budget bill, Senate Bill 250, that added a $50 million transfer from surplus money in the state’s general revenue fund to a fund for the mining mutual insurance company.
The Senate gave its blessing to minor changes the House made to Senate Bill 262, which would allow the state treasurer to restrict banking contracts with financial institutions that divest from fossil fuel energy companies.
The House voted 80-14 Friday for SB 262, which would allow the state treasurer to refuse to enter into or remain in banking contracts with financial institutions that take any action “intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company” because the company engages in fossil fuel-based energy activity.
Backers of SB 262, chiefly state Treasurer Riley Moore, have argued the legislation is needed to send a message to financial institutions that the state doesn’t wish to do business with companies that divest from coal and other fossil fuel companies.
The bill’s critics have contended that it overreaches in response to private-sector decisions and may be unconstitutional.
The House concurred with technical changes the Senate made to House Bill 4098, which would set up a state regulatory program for geothermal energy.
The Senate voted 33-0 Friday for HB 4098, which would give the Department of Environmental Protection regulatory oversight of geothermal energy.
Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source within the Earth that is used to heat buildings and provide electricity.
HB 4098 would grant ownership rights to geothermal resources to the owner of surface property over the resource unless severance of the geothermal resource is clear in documentation conveying ownership of it.
West Virginia University geothermal research plans prompted the bill.