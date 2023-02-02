Two panels of West Virginia lawmakers advanced bills that would take differing approaches to boosting funding for the state’s cash-strapped, understaffed gas and oil well inspection unit Thursday.
A House energy panel approved its version of a bill already advancing in the Senate that would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes and a tiered system of annual well oversight fees to benefit the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas.
Meeting at the same time Thursday afternoon, a Senate energy panel advanced a bill that would establish a $100 annual oversight fee for wells producing more than 10,000 cubic feet of gas per day.
The $100 annual oversight fee and 0.75% severance tax allocation are carryovers from last year’s regular legislative session, when lawmakers failed to shore up funding for the Office of Oil and Gas despite calls to do so from the DEP as well as environmental, royalty and surface owner advocates.
The energy panels forwarded both bills to their respective chambers’ finance committees.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee’s approval Thursday of Senate Bill 13, which would impose the $100 annual well oversight fee, came two days after the committee advanced SB 448, which also would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes to support the Office of Oil and Gas.
The House’s version of SB 448 the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee signed off on Thursday is House Bill 3110, which drew a bipartisan group of 10 sponsors.
The Office of Oil and Gas is charged with monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia. The office is responsible for monitoring 75,000 wells statewide.
HB 3110 and SB 448 would impose an annual $350 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of 250,000 cubic feet of natural gas or more per day. The bills would impose an annual $75 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of between 60,000 and 250,000 cubic feet per day and $25 per well for an operator’s first 4,000 wells. The measures would establish an annual $25 fee per well for an operator’s first 4,000 wells that produce between 10,000 and 60,000 cubic feet per day on average.
HB 3110 and SB 448 also would lift a $1 million cap on deposits of expedited permit fees and related proceeds into the Oil and Gas Operating Permit and Processing Fund.
HB 3110 and SB 448 would raise an estimated $2.1 million in new revenue in fiscal year 2024, according to a fiscal note. SB 13 would raise just under $1.4 million, according to a fiscal note.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in revenue from the one-time permit fees the office relies on for support.
Mandirola told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Thursday the Office of Oil and Gas has 10 well inspectors, reporting that Pennsylvania has 66 and Ohio has 38.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest gas producer.
Mandirola said no severance tax would be diverted from county or municipal coffers.
The DEP plans to bring back 10 inspectors to get back to the 20 the Office of Oil and Gas had prior to the 2020 cutbacks, Mandirola told the committee.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization co-founder Dave McMahon has urged state lawmakers to support around 40 well inspectors instead of going back to the 2020 status quo.
Before the Energy and Manufacturing Committee Thursday, McMahon cited a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted into the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
“Well, first, it’s just wasteful,” McMahon said of methane leaks to the committee. “We’re just letting good stuff go into the air. And if the leak is before the meter, then somebody’s not getting the royalties they should get, and the state’s not getting the severance tax.”
Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said Tuesday that there has been “no firm consensus” within the organization, which consists of large to small producers, on SB 448, the Senate’s HB 3110 equivalent.
Burd added that members accept what he called in an email the dedication of “a very modest portion of the tremendous amount of severance tax the industry currently pays to the state” to the Office of Oil and Gas.
Burd spoke out during the 2022 regular legislative session against the $100 annual oversight fee that SB 13 would impose, arguing it was too onerous for producers.