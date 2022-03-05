The West Virginia House of Delegates has sent a bill that would eliminate the number of royalty owners who must own an oil or natural gas mineral tract for an operator to negotiate with to use the property to the governor’s desk.
The House voted 72-21 Saturday morning without debate to approve Senate Bill 650, which would eliminate a state requirement that at least seven royalty owners must own an oil and gas interest for an operator to develop it.
The Senate previously passed SB 650 in a 29-5 vote on Feb. 23.
The vote on SB 650 came after no participants showed up for a public hearing the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee hosted on the bill Friday morning in the House Chamber.
West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association representative and mineral appraiser Rachel Vass told the committee in brief testimony Tuesday that removing the seven-royalty owner requirement for oil and gas development would apply current law to “vastly more” mineral owners, including smaller owners.
The Legislature in 2018 passed House Bill 4268, which permitted oil and gas development within a mineral tract owned by seven or more royalty owners if the operator gets the consent of owners of at least three-fourths of the interest in the tract.
SB 650 would make no changes to the 2018 law other than removing the seven-royalty owner threshold.
Tom Huber, president of the West Virginia Royalty Owners Association, has said his organization supports SB 650, calling its seven-royalty owner threshold “arbitrary.”
The West Virginia Farm Bureau has not taken a position on the bill.
The 2018 law allows nonconsenting owners to receive a proportionate share of production royalty equal to the highest royalty percentage paid to their consenting co-tenants in the same mineral property, or participate in the development and get their proportionate share of revenue after the market value of their share of production doubles the share of costs charged to their interest.
