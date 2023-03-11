The West Virginia House of Delegates has advanced a bill to the governor that would require state officials to identify economically viable sites for coal electric generation projects, an increasingly uneconomic enterprise.
The House on Saturday signed off in an 88-4 vote on House Bill 3482 and minor changes made to it on its path to passage through the Senate, forwarding the legislation to Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate. Voting against the move were Delegates Don Forsht, R-Berkeley, Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, and Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.
HB 3482 would require the Department of Economic Development to designate sites viable for coal electric generation projects, finding that such projects “have been undermined by existing regulatory requirements and related time delays.”
The last coal-fired power plant 100 megawatts or greater built in the United States as of November came online in 2013, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
The number of statewide coal employees dropped by half and coal production declined 42% statewide from 1990 to 2019, according to West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
HB 3482 was introduced in February after the Senate had already passed a bill, Senate Bill 188, that would require the Department of Economic Development to designate sites suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton has objected to SB 188’s legislative findings, fearing they would be used to establish that natural gas is the state’s preferred fuel for generating electricity.
The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia-backed SB 188 asserts that production of electricity using natural gas is “highly underdeveloped” compared to nearby states competing for economic development projects. The bill holds that advancement of technology and drilling practices have opened up “opportunity for efficient development of natural gas” in West Virginia.
Those findings would have been omitted had the House approved an amendment proposed by Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, earlier this month to merge the bills. The House rejected that amendment in a 53-41 vote after a roughly hour-long debate comparing the benefits and challenges of coal and gas as electric generation sources.
