The West Virginia House of Delegates has advanced a bill to the governor that would require state officials to identify economically viable sites for coal electric generation projects, an increasingly uneconomic enterprise.

The House on Saturday signed off in an 88-4 vote on House Bill 3482 and minor changes made to it on its path to passage through the Senate, forwarding the legislation to Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate. Voting against the move were Delegates Don Forsht, R-Berkeley, Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, and Kayla Young, D-Kanawha. 

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

