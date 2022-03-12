The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a $4.6 billion budget bill to the governor’s desk on Saturday in a 90-9 vote.
A handful of Republicans tried to urge fellow lawmakers in voting against the budget, saying the Senate and Gov. Jim Justice had too much sway over the final product. Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, said with the House’s personal income tax phase-out plan not being included in the proposal, Republican delegates were ceding one of their top priorities.
“I voted for the budget we sent out, but I cannot, unfortunately, support this budget,” Jeffries said. “This House decided we wanted tax cuts for working West Virginians, and we’re not getting those.”
House Finance Chair Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, said the House got “three big wins” in the compromise between the Senate and the House, and urged lawmakers to accept the few losses for the overall victory. He said the Senate accepted their $10,000 base rate salary hikes for State Police troopers, 15% pay raises for Bureau of Social Services workers and a freeze on the regional jail per diem rate.
Along with Jeffries, delegates Mick Bates, R-Raleigh; Roger Conley, R-Wood; Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer; Laura Kimble, R-Harrison; Shannon Kimes, R-Wood; Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock; Chris Phillips, R-Barbour; and Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, voted against the bill. Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, was absent for the vote.
A contentious floor debate lasted more than two hours on Saturday, but the minority of fiscal conservatives ultimately could not move the needle in their direction. Gearheart referenced the quick budget preview presentation delegates received just before they adjourned late Friday night, saying their priorities had been hijacked by senators and the governor.
“I left here [Friday night] real angry,” Gearheart said. “The reality is we’re seeing the budget for the first time [on Saturday.] We’ve been here for 60 days.”
The only provision left standing from the House’s personal income tax phase-out plan is the possibility that the state will finish the fiscal year with a massive surplus, and $265 million will be set aside in a special fund for future tax cuts. Those funds are not guaranteed like they were in the House’s version. The $96 million Republican delegates reserved for tax cuts for the next fiscal year was also removed in the compromise.
“This budget doesn’t resemble [our priorities] in any way, shape or form,” Gearheart said. “This is the governor’s budget.”
Gearheart was the lone vote against on the bill giving pay raises to social services workers.
Delegate Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, questioned Householder about concessions made to Justice with regard to a contingency fund from which the governor can spend millions of dollars with broad authority. Justice said he planned to use a minimal amount of those funds for a new nursing home for veterans in Raleigh County, which Householder used to fire back at Boggs.
“Are you saying the Beckley nursing home shouldn’t be built?” Householder said, interrupting Boggs.
“This is an exercise in futility. I was trying to ask some questions,” Boggs said. “I think you’re doing a great job in trying to basically deflect the questions I was trying to ask.”
Bates then rose to speak, saying Justice’s original flat budget proposal had now ballooned to comical proportions, and without one of the House's signature bills.
“I thought tax relief was a priority?” Bates said. “We started with a flat budget. Then we went to an essentially flat budget, and now we have a fat budget. I’ll be voting no.”
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, voted in favor of the budget, but said lawmakers have full authority to take budget talks into next week “if we have any fear about the governor controlling the process.”
McGeehan questioned if other lawmakers felt comfortable trusting Justice with even more funding for his special projects.
“Have we even had a critical review of some of these expenditures from the executive branch over the last two years?” he said.
Boggs spoke again during the debate to explain why he was voting in favor. He said despite the concessions made to the governor, “the good outweighs the bad.”
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, made a similar argument from the floor.
“I think the good in it outweighs the bad, and that’s government. That’s just government,” Hanshaw said.
Hanshaw rejected claims Householder gave up too much in the budget, saying the finance chairman would not have agreed to anything that didn’t reflect the priorities of West Virginians.
Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, said the bill contains nearly everything House Republicans asked for, and they’d be risking it all if they sent the bill back to the Senate.
“I say we get on with our business and do our job. Pass this budget,” Espinosa said.
The 5% pay raises for all state employees was included in the budget. The “inflatocine” bonus for state employees, which was also proposed by Justice, was not considered by lawmakers this session.