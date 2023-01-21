Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, discusses the importance of creating an official memorial day for victims of the Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall University plane crash during a House of Delegates floor session on Friday.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photo Service

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday that would write Nov. 14, the day of the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, into West Virginia law as an official day of remembrance.

House Bill 2412 would create a state-sanctioned memorial day, more than 50 years after the crash occurred. The bill passed through the House unanimously Friday after Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, successfully submitted an amendment dubbing the day as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day.”

