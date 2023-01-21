Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, discusses the importance of creating an official memorial day for victims of the Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall University plane crash during a House of Delegates floor session on Friday.
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday that would write Nov. 14, the day of the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, into West Virginia law as an official day of remembrance.
House Bill 2412 would create a state-sanctioned memorial day, more than 50 years after the crash occurred. The bill passed through the House unanimously Friday after Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, successfully submitted an amendment dubbing the day as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day.”
It will now go to the Senate for consideration.
Members of the House stood in silence Friday as Hornbuckle, the bill’s lead sponsor and a Marshall graduate, read aloud each name of the 75 football players, supporters and staff who died aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 when it crashed into a hillside Nov. 14, 1970, as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington.
“This tragedy was not just about football. It wasn’t just about Huntington or Marshall University. It was heard around the state,” he said. “During that tragedy, the whole country actually stopped and came together.”
As the bill inches toward becoming law, Matt James, executive director of alumni relations at Marshall University, said legislators recognizing Nov. 14 as an official day of remembrance would mean a lot to the Marshall community and the families of those who died in the crash.
“There’s so much similarity to this story and the story of Appalachia. We overcome resiliency. When we get knocked down, we get back up,” he said. “These people in 1970 ... were knocked to their knees, but our story at Marshall isn’t defined by tragedy, it’s actually defined by everything that happened after this crash.”
Hornbuckle said Friday the crash is arguably the biggest tragedy in college sports history and he wanted to make sure to honor those who died, as the Marshall community does every year.
“I have spoken many times at the plane crash memorial in Huntington, West Virginia, on campus,” he said. “No matter how old, how young, where you come from, there’s rarely ever a dry eye in the crowd because it’s just that moving.”
While some might not consider the crash as something that affected the entire state, James said its impact went beyond West Virginia, including through changes in NCAA bylaws that allowed freshmen to play collegiate sports, a move that paved the way for the Young Thundering Herd to take the field.
“You can look at the national championships of the football team, but aside from athletics, what that day and those 75 mean to this community is really beyond words,” he said. “For the state to recognize that and for the state to pause with us ... it truly would be a special moment.”
The approval of the full House came after the House’s Government Organization Committee stamped its approval on the bill earlier this week after removing a section giving state employees the day off.
Marshall does not give students and staff Nov. 14 off to attend the annual remembrance event. James said he was uncertain the impact the bill would have on current university policies, but expects the bill could spawn conversation for changes.
Since the bill was introduced last week, several other delegates signed on as co-sponsors, including Cabell County Republicans Matt Rorhbach, Evan Worrell, Daniel Linville and Patrick Lucas, along with Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, and Bill Anderson, R-Wood.